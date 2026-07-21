Oregon Among Top Ten States with the Best Work Culture in the U.S., Study Reveals

(Graphic courtesy of SunCatcherStudio.com)

Oregon has the eighth-best work culture in the U.S., with a score of 12 out of 100.

Connecticut has the best work culture in the U.S., with an overall score of 78.34 out of 100.

Minnesota and New Jersey followed in second and third, with work culture index scores of 76.33 and 75.15.

Mississippi places last, deemed the state with the worst work culture, receiving a total score of 24.76.

The study, carried out by legal research company Studicata, analyzed 21 different indicators across all 50 states that contribute towards workplace conditions, including wages, labor protections, economic conditions, workplace fatality rates, and quality of life, to determine which regions provide the best and worst environments for workers. Those with the highest index scores out of 100 were deemed the states with the best work culture, whereas the lowest scores reflected the worst. Indicators where lower values are preferable (such as unemployment or fatal injury rates) were reversed.

The statistics show Connecticut has the best work culture in the U.S., with an overall index score of 78.34. The state has a 63.2% public-sector unionization rate and an average monthly income of $7,086, both the highest in the nation. The state also enforces both paid family and paid sick leave, while recording a fatal workplace injury rate of 2.0 deaths per 100,000 workers, tied for the fifth lowest nationally.

Minnesota ranks second, with a work culture score of 76.33. The state performs strongly in many areas, including an average monthly income of $5,029 (14th-highest), statewide paid family and sick leave mandates, and a fatal workplace injury rate of 2.5 per 100,000 workers, ranking 12th-lowest nationally.

In third is New Jersey, with an index score of 75.15. Its public-sector unionization rate is a standout at 56.4%, the fifth-highest in the U.S. The state also provides robust paid leave protections and an average monthly income of $6,323.

Washington ranks fourth with an overall score of 75.10. The state benefits from the fourth-highest average monthly income in the nation at $6,407, comprehensive paid leave mandates, and a 46.9% public-sector unionization rate, ranking 11th nationally.

In fifth place is Massachusetts, with an index score of 74.65. The state has the second-highest average monthly income nationally at $6,984, just behind Connecticut, and provides paid family and sick leave mandates. The state also posted one of the lowest quit rates in the country, ranking sixth.

Sixth to eighth places are occupied by Maryland (73.13 index score), supported by the sixth-highest average monthly income at $5,855 and a low workplace fatality rate; New York (72.97 index score), driven by the nation’s second-highest public-sector unionization rate (61.1%) and fifth-highest monthly income at $6,367; Oregon (72.12 index score), with strong public-sector unionization (47.4%) and paid leave protections.

Placing ninth and tenth are Rhode Island (71.91 index score), benefiting from the seventh-highest public-sector unionization rate (51.3%) and the third-lowest quit rate nationally, and Colorado (70.47 index score), which rounds out the top ten with a low workplace fatality rate of 2.0 deaths per 100,000 workers and the eighth-highest public-sector unionization rate (49.6%).

Top 10 states with the best work culture

Rank State Work Culture Index Score (0–100) 1 Connecticut 78.34 2 Minnesota 76.33 3 NewJersey 75.15 4 Washington 75.10 5 Massachusetts 74.65 6 Maryland 73.13 7 NewYork 72.97 8 Oregon 72.12 9 RhodeIsland 71.91 10 Colorado 70.47

On the other hand, Mississippi placed last in the ranking, making it the state with the worst work culture, scoring 24.76 out of 100. The state had the highest worker poverty rate in America at 18.0% and a fatal workplace injury rate of 6.3 deaths per 100,000 workers, ranking fifth highest nationally. Mississippi also lacks paid family and paid sick leave mandates, contributing to its last-place finish.

Louisiana has the second-worst work culture in the U.S., with an index score of 25.78. This is due to 16.4% of workers living below the poverty line, the second-highest share in the nation (49th). The state has no paid leave protections and a public-sector unionization rate of 16.0%, ranking 38th nationally.

Texas placed third from the bottom, with an index score of 29.29. In the Lone Star State, 13.7% of workers live below the poverty line, ranking 10th highest nationally (41st overall). The state also has no paid leave mandates and a public-sector unionization rate that ranks in the bottom third of states.

Wyoming placed fourth from the bottom, with an index score of 30.24. The state’s ranking was dragged down by its fatal workplace injury rate of 16.0 per 100,000 workers, the highest in the nation (50th overall). The state also lacks paid leave mandates and has public-sector unionization levels ranking among the bottom 10 states.

Alabama ranked poorly, placing fifth from the bottom, with a score of 30.95. Contributing to this is the 15.6% of workers living below the poverty line, the fifth highest nationally (46th overall). The state has no paid leave requirements and relatively weak union representation.

In sixth place is Idaho (31.25 index score), where a high workplace fatality rate of 5.4 deaths per 100,000 workers and low public-sector unionization (10.2%) weighed on its ranking. Arkansas (32.54 index score) places seventh, which recorded the nation’s third-highest workplace fatality rate (7.5) and the fourth-highest poverty rate (15.7%). In eighth is Georgia (33.12 index score), affected by low unionization (16.7%) and a below-average monthly income of $4,686.

In ninth and tenth place are Oklahoma (34.02 index score), which lacked paid leave requirements and posted a relatively high workplace fatality rate of 4.3 deaths per 100,000 workers, and South Carolina (34.84 index score), where low public-sector unionization (8.0%) and a high quit rate contributed to its ranking. Each of these bottom-ten states lacks statewide paid leave mandates.

Top ten states with the worst work culture

Rank State Work Culture Index Score (0–100) 1 Mississippi 24.76 2 Louisiana 25.78 3 Texas 29.29 4 Wyoming 30.24 5 Alabama 30.95 6 Idaho 31.25 7 Arkansas 32.54 8 Georgia 33.12 9 Oklahoma 34.02 10 SouthCarolina 34.84

Joe Wilson, Co-Founder of Studicata, commented on the findings:

“This study highlights just how much workers’ experience can vary depending on where they live. States at the top of the rankings tend to combine strong labor protections with higher wages and lower rates of workplace injuries, creating environments where employees are better supported both financially and professionally.

“Oregon’s ranking reflects a combination of strong public-sector unionisation, with 47.4% of public employees belonging to a union, and policies such as paid family and medical leave that provide workers with greater security throughout their careers. Together, these factors help create a workplace culture where employees have both stronger representation and better access to essential benefits.

“The findings suggest that work culture is shaped by more than just salaries. Factors such as workplace safety, economic stability and access to benefits all play an important role in creating an environment where workers can thrive. As competition for talent intensifies, states that invest in supporting employees may be better positioned to attract and retain a strong workforce.”

Methodology:

This study evaluated all 50 states using 21 work-related indicators, including wages, labor protections, economic conditions, housing affordability, and quality-of-life measures. Each metric was normalized to a 0–100 scale, with higher scores representing a more favorable work environment.

Indicators where lower values are preferable (such as unemployment or fatal injury rates) were reversed.

A state’s overall work culture index was calculated as the equally weighted average of all available indicators, and states were ranked from highest to lowest. When data for a particular metric were unavailable, scores were based on the remaining indicators with weights adjusted accordingly.

The analysis relied primarily on the most recent data available from sources including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), FRED, KFF, and state labor law databases, with most figures reflecting 2023–2025 data. Certain overlapping or redundant measures were excluded to avoid double-counting.

Sources:

Avg. Weekly Working Hours bls.gov/charts/state-employment-and-unemployment/average-hourly-earnings-and-weekly-hours-and-earnings-by-state.htm Minimum Hourly Wage nlihc.org/oor Fatal Workplace Injury Rate (per 100k) bls.gov/iif/state-data/fatal-injury-rates-by-state-2007-2023.htm Quit Rate bls.gov/charts/state-job-openings-and-labor-turnover/state-quits-rates.htm % of People Below Poverty Level (ACS S1701, all people) data.census.gov/table/ACSST1Y2023.S1701 % of Households Renting data.census.gov/table/ACSDP1Y2023.DP04 Avg. Monthly Income (PCPI, net of est. 14% federal tax) fred.stlouisfed.org/release?rid=151 Median Renting Household Monthly Income nlihc.org/oor Policy Mandating Paid Family & Medical Leave kff.org/other/state-indicator/paid-family-and-sick-leave Policy Mandating Paid Sick Leave kff.org/other/state-indicator/paid-family-and-sick-leave % of All Employees Unionized unionstats.com Est. Monthly Mortgage P&I on Median-Listed Home realtor.com/research/data Median Monthly Rent Payment (2-bed FMR) nlihc.org/oor % of Private Employees Unionized unionstats.com % of Public Employees Unionized unionstats.com % of Workers Working from Home data.census.gov/table/ACSDP1Y2023.DP03 Anti-union Legislation (Right-to-Work) justia.com/employment/unions/right-to-work-laws-50-state-survey Employment Non-discrimination Laws lgbtmap.org/equality-maps/non_discrimination_laws Overtime Law Coverage pro.bloomberglaw.com/insights/labor-employment/state-overtime-laws-chart U-6 Underemployment Rate bls.gov/lau/stalt.htm Whistleblower Protection Law Coverage paycor.com/resource-center/articles/whistleblower-laws-by-state

Full Ranking (from best to worst)

Rank State Work Culture Index Score (0–100) 1 Connecticut 78.34 2 Minnesota 76.33 3 New Jersey 75.15 4 Washington 75.1 5 Massachusetts 74.65 6 Maryland 73.13 7 New York 72.97 8 Oregon 72.12 9 Rhode Island 71.91 10 Colorado 70.47 11 Vermont 69.69 12 California 69.56 13 Maine 68.09 14 Hawaii 65.82 15 Michigan 65.65 16 Illinois 64.84 17 New Hampshire 62.81 18 Delaware 61.77 19 Pennsylvania 60.39 20 Alaska 57.7 21 Missouri 57.11 22 Ohio 53.31 23 New Mexico 52.17 24 Nevada 50.87 25 Nebraska 49.37 26 Montana 49.01 27 Wisconsin 48.7 28 Virginia 48.31 29 Iowa 45.28 30 Utah 44.79 31 North Dakota 42.09 32 Florida 41.14 33 Arizona 40.82 34 Kentucky 40.35 35 West Virginia 40.15 36 Indiana 36.82 37 North Carolina 36.72 38 Tennessee 36.1 39 South Dakota 35.45 40 Kansas 35.03 41 South Carolina 34.84 42 Oklahoma 34.02 43 Georgia 33.12 44 Arkansas 32.54 45 Idaho 31.25 46 Alabama 30.95 47 Wyoming 30.24 48 Texas 29.29 49 Louisiana 25.78 50 Mississippi 24.76

studicata.com