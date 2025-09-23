Oregon Becomes First State to Earn ‘Accessibility Verified’ Status from Wheel the World

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, has worked with Wheel the World (WTW) to earn the state of Oregon a landmark designation: the first state to become “Accessibility Verified.” The designation elevates transparency and promotes inclusivity in travel experiences for people with visible and non-visible disabilities.

This milestone follows a coordinated statewide effort to evaluate, promote and improve the accessibility of tourism businesses across all seven of Oregon’s tourism regions, from hotels and outdoor adventure experiences to cultural attractions and culinary experiences. Oregon is now the first state to offer visitors with disabilities and/or mobility challenges the opportunity to plan travel itineraries through an online resource that keeps their needs top of mind.

Through this coordinated statewide effort and previous local efforts, WTW has assessed more than 750 hotels, restaurants and tourism businesses in 43 communities across the state (with more to come), and all Travel Oregon Welcome Centers, evaluating mobility, visual, hearing, and cognitive features to ensure travelers with diverse needs can plan with confidence. These assessments are available on WTW’s website to offer visitors with disabilities the ability to plan trips knowing their needs will be met at each destination along the way.

“Earning the distinction of being the first Accessibility Verified state reflects Oregon’s deep and ongoing commitment to welcoming all travelers,” said Kevin Wright, VP of Brand Stewardship at Travel Oregon. “Through this designation, we’re building a tourism landscape where inclusion is meaningful and central to the visitor experience.”

Through WTW’s Accessibility Verified program, accessibility features of local hotels, experiences and attractions have been made available online through traveloregon.com and wheeltheworld.com. This initiative provides access to detailed, reliable information on accessibility which is a crucial factor in trip planning for travelers with disabilities. Unlike other programs based on self-reporting or ADA compliance, WTW’s Accessibility Verified program uses a structured, on-site evaluation process backed by physical measurements across multiple dimensions of accessibility.

“Traveling with a disability often means facing the unknown,” said Alvaro Silberstein, CEO & Co-founder of Wheel the World. “Our vision is to remove uncertainty and establish trust by helping every destination verify, improve, and promote accessibility—creating real impact for travelers with disabilities and measurable returns for communities. By becoming the first state to achieve Accessibility Verified status, Oregon is setting a precedent and proving how powerful this cycle can be for travelers and for the communities that welcome them.”

To help bring the story to life, Travel Oregon and Wheel the World partnered with accessibility advocate Kaylee Bays, and the first wheelchair user to compete on So You Think You Can Dance. Kaylee shares her journey with her 140,000 followers on Instagram (@slayleebays), helping inspire a wide audience with her experiences. Kaylee explored Oregon’s accessible offerings firsthand, experiencing the dramatic landscapes of Smith Rock and kayaking surrounded by stunning mountains on Hosmer Lake in Central Oregon.

“I used to assume nature wasn’t something I could really be part of. Oregon showed me that I was wrong,” said Kaylee, who has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a degenerative condition she was diagnosed with at age 21. “It opened a whole new world for me. Kayaking and experiencing places like Smith Rock showed me that people are taking real steps to make outdoor adventures inclusive and accessible.”

The partnership with Wheel the World is part of Travel Oregon’s broader strategy to make the state more inclusive and welcoming for both visitors and residents with disabilities. With accessibility data now visible and bookable online, travelers can explore detailed listings, use Wheel the World’s AI-powered accessibility profile, utilize 24-hour customer support and receive tailored recommendations based on their specific needs. Explore accessible itineraries across Oregon via the Accessibility Verified designation here. Video of Kaylee’s experience in Central Oregon is here.

