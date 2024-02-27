Oregon Block & Paver Committed to the Central Oregon Community

(Every member of the Weston family plays an integral role in the business. (L-R) Mike, Tanner, Katy, Carol, Matt and Tracy | Photo courtesy of Oregon Block and Paver)

“Our first big retaining wall job was Knott Landfill, and now you would be hard pressed to pass through a Bend subdivision without seeing our work. In fact, in driving down U.S. 97, Third Street, Neff, Wilson or Purcell, most of the block is made by my family.”

Tracy Weston is speaking about Oregon Block and Paver, a third-generation family-owned and operated business located in Prineville, which is expanding into Bend with a 5,500-square-foot showroom that will also function as a distribution center and training facility — “all in one,” she said.

The wife of Mike Weston, owner and president, Tracy Weston “played a supporting role for 20+ years before coming on board full-time in 2020 to help grow the business.” Now responsible for sales in Central Oregon, she reports to her oldest son Tanner, who heads the sales team and is therefore “my boss.”

“Since 1999, we have manufactured Allan block retaining wall products, and are the company’s only manufacturer in Oregon and SW Washington,” Weston said. “In 2013, we added our own paver line — rounding out our hardscape product offerings and complimenting the Allan block retaining wall system. As such, we are the only local manufacturer of pavers, and use all local aggregate — while maintaining a network of dealers throughout Oregon who are very knowledgeable about our line of products and services.”

Another competitive advantage is that — with its own fleet of trucks — Oregon Block and Paver is able to ship product throughout the Pacific Northwest (to the tune of multiple semi loads a day), and also offers local delivery. As Weston said, “Because time is money, service and delivery are a top priority for us.”

Looking back to “the early days of our business, you basically couldn’t give away a block in Bend,” she recalled. “Land was less expensive, with relatively larger lots, and boulders were everywhere. So we initially concentrated on Medford and Portland instead.”

“But Bend has changed, with lots of smaller developers, and the word ‘local’ has a whole new meaning,” Weston said. “Oregon Block and Paver has evolved accordingly, and our customer group is pretty diverse. It ranges from homeowners and do-it-yourselfers to contractors, land developers, designers, ODOT and WSDOT (its equivalent in southwest Washington).” She admitted that “obtaining approval from these two departments of transportation took years.”

“What really differentiates our company from the competition is our focus on quality product and superior customer service. As one example, when you call, you’ll talk to a family member. We also offer training, and just worked with a group of 200+ contractors and engineers from throughout Oregon. It’s all part of being responsive to our clients and their needs.”

“Given that philosophy, opening a showroom in Bend wasn’t a hard decision,” Weston said. “Located off Empire Blvd., the expansive space will display colors, styles, and hardscape elements to assist homeowners, do-it-yourselfers, and designers in making their selections. Another plus is the added convenience for contractors, who will no longer need to travel to and from Prineville — where our manufacturing will always remain.”

“The bottom line is that we want our customers to have good access to what Oregon Block and Paver offers — which I would describe as a product selection to suit any taste.”

Weston added that “After opening next month, we plan to be open six days a week, and will have extended hours as needed — with our daughter Katy playing an integral role in the showroom operations.”

Having played an increasingly responsible role in Oregon Block and Paver, Weston — who has “always been a very supportive wife and partner” — knows first-hand the challenges inherent in having a family business. “All three kids started on forklifts,” she said, “and two of them have actually been fired, but subsequently returned to the company after realizing the opportunities it presented, such as future ownership. It took time to find how they best fit in.”

(The couple’s youngest son Matt is “keeping us up on technology as we continue to automate a lot of our machinery,” while Mike Weston’s mother Carol, owner/secretary-treasurer, “has been a role model, and is still a huge part of the operation,” Tracy Weston said.)

She admitted that “The hardest thing about having a family business is that the work is 24/7 (even at the dinner table) — but that’s who we are.”

Weston emphasized that “the Weston family at Oregon Block and Paver is committed to the Central Oregon community. We thank each and every customer for trusting us with your business.”

