Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries — Managing Leave Laws

A single injury could be a disability, a serious health condition under family leave laws (OFLA and FMLA), and if it happened at work, it is a workers’ compensation claim. Oh, and then there’s Oregon sick time. Come September it will be covered under Paid Leave Oregon. Yikes! How do we navigate each of these laws and manage to run our organization at the same time? Relax. Take a deep breath. Help is on the way. Join us for an interactive conversation on leave laws. We will survey the various categories of protected time off, discuss strategies for tracking and administering leave, and tips for managing employee abuse of leave. Plus, lots of opportunities to ask your questions!

About the speaker – Jeff received his undergraduate degrees in Business Economics and Law and Society from the University of California at Santa Barbara where he was a Scottish Rite scholar. He attended law school at the University of Mississippi, and then practiced law for 15 years, focusing on litigation. He joined the Bureau of Labor and Industries in 2002 where he was an agency prosecutor for 7 years, taking civil rights and wage and hour cases to administrative hearing. In 2009, he joined the Technical Assistance for Employers Program where he teaches seminars, writes a newspaper column, edits handbooks and answers inquiries about employment law for business owners, managers, human resources professionals and attorneys.

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Presented by

Jeff Burgess, Technical Assistance for Employers, BOLI

7:50am — Announcements and Introductions

8am-12pm — Presentations

Location Hampton Inn, 730 SW Columbia St., Bend

This program is approved for 4 SHRM PDCs.

Registration: $50

Registration deadline: May 8, 2023

For information contact: Central Oregon Employer’s Council, sandys@bendcable.com; 541-410-9181,

PO Box 778, Bend, OR 97709.

