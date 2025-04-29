Oregon CASA Network Demonstrates Resilience Amid Additional Federal Funding Loss

The Oregon CASA Network (OCN), representing 19 robust and committed programs across the state, has received notice that the National CASA/GAL Association’s federal funding through the U.S. Department of Justice has been immediately terminated. This decision includes the loss of funds that have supported training, assistance, and subawards to local CASA programs in Oregon and across the country.

CASA programs train and support volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs), who advocate for children who have experienced abuse and neglect and are currently in the foster care system. CASA advocacy has been found to have significant and long-term positive impacts for children.

Effective April 22, 2025, the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), a component of the U.S. Department of Justice, has ordered that no further expenditures be made from the affected federal grant awards beyond closeout responsibilities. As a result, federally funded services previously coordinated at the national level were suspended. The National CASA/GAL Association is appealing the decision.

Despite this significant change, OCN remains strong, united, and unwavering in its mission to advocate for children in foster care. “With National CASA/GAL Association’s dramatic decrease in funding, it falls to local CASA programs to pick up the pieces and work that much harder on behalf of children in foster care who have experienced abuse and neglect,” said Kat Hendrix, Executive Director of OCN.

“Our local CASA programs serve children in every county in Oregon and are deeply rooted in their communities,” says Hendrix. “Our network has a long and proven track record of adapting in the face of challenges—and this moment is no different.” CASA programs are actively working to continue uninterrupted advocacy for Oregon’s most vulnerable children. They are finding alternative funding sources, expanding partnerships at the local and state levels, and investing in the capacity and resilience of the statewide network. This loss of federal funding for the National CASA/GAL Association follows the removal of $1.7 million in community project grants for Oregon CASA programs from the FY 2025 federal budget.

“While this loss of federal support presents challenges, OCN remains committed to ensuring that every child has a dedicated, compassionate advocate by their side in court and in life,” says Hendrix. “We invite community members, partners, and supporters to stand with us as we move forward together—stronger, more connected, and more determined than ever.” One way for community members to get involved is to call on state legislators to support HB 5002 and HB 3196, both state funding requests that have become even more critical because of these sudden federal funding losses.

casaofcentraloregon.org