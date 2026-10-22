Oregon Christian Chamber of Commerce Launches November 15 as One of 34 Christian Chambers United Nationwide

The Oregon Christian Chamber of Commerce will officially launch November 15 as part of the U.S. Christian Chamber of Commerce™, one of the nation’s largest Christian business networks connecting more than 3,000 members across 34 affiliated chambers. Founded by Michael Sipe and based in Bend, the chamber has already welcomed 70 founding members, reflecting growing interest in a business community that brings faith and professional relationships together.

“The launch of the Oregon Christian Chamber of Commerce represents a monumental opportunity to advance faith in the marketplace and ignite citywide transformation,” said Krystal Parker, president of the U.S. Christian Chamber of Commerce. “Michael Sipe and his team are exactly the visionary leaders needed to pioneer this work. As one of 34 Christian chambers united nationwide, Oregon is part of something far greater than any one organization. Together, we are strengthening Christian businesses, building Kingdom connections and demonstrating the extraordinary power of unity. Oregon isn’t simply launching a chamber. They’re helping build a movement where biblical principles shape business, strengthen communities and transform cities.”

The chamber serves Central Oregon business owners, professionals, executives, ministries and nonprofits while building a statewide network of faith-driven marketplace leaders. It equips and connects members through business workshops, leadership development, networking events, member referrals and promotional opportunities designed to build relationships, share expertise and develop practical skills. Through the Christian Chamber Coalition, members also gain national marketing opportunities, shared resources and a network of chambers that learn from one another, share what works and grow together.

“We are incredibly excited to officially open our doors to the wider Oregon business community this November,” said Michael Sipe, founder and chairman of the Oregon Christian Chamber of Commerce. “Our mission is to bridge the gap between faith and work in the marketplace, providing Christian business owners with the strategic relationships, biblical principles and professional resources they need to thrive and make a meaningful impact in their local communities.”

“We feel this is one of the very best and most effective ways to connect the large community of business owners who otherwise may not have a vehicle to meet and support each other. The events and social gatherings, including the specific prayer over businesses, has been phenomenal to see in person. The greater mission of coming together in community to have a greater impact on our region and for the Kingdom is one of the most exciting aspects.”

-Keith Clayton, Founding Member of OCCC, Co-founder and Owner, Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt

Join as a Founding Member

Through Dec. 31, business owners, entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders can join as founding members and receive exclusive charter benefits, early access to networking directories and introductory pricing, along with a place at the foundation of what the chamber is building.

Momentum is already building. The chamber’s fifth annual Excellerate Central Oregon Business Forum is set for Nov. 4 and is close to selling out, and the chamber plans to expand through regional relationships and future chapters in the coming months.