Oregon Community Foundation Names Mairi Burns Chief Growth Officer

(Mairi Burns; photo courtesy of Oregon Community Foundation)

Oregon Community Foundation has named Mairi Burns as its Chief Growth Officer, a new executive leadership role designed to help the foundation grow its capacity and engagement and increase its impact.

As Chief Growth Officer, Burns will oversee OCF’s marketing and communications efforts, driving strategies that connect more people, businesses and communities to the foundation’s mission to improve the lives of all Oregonians through the power of philanthropy.

“Mairi brings the kind of leadership we need for OCF’s next chapter,” said Lisa Mensah, President and CEO of Oregon Community Foundation. “She combines passion for innovation with respect for the trusted relationships and long-term vision that have guided our work for more than 50 years. Her experience will help us build on that foundation while identifying new opportunities to strengthen our impact across Oregon.”

Originally from Scotland, Burns brings more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning financial services, consulting, agency leadership and nonprofit fundraising in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Brand Marketing at First Tech Federal Credit Union, where she led efforts to strengthen brand strategy, sponsorship investments and marketing measurement while positioning the organization for long-term growth.

During her time at First Tech, Burns created First Tech Beyond™, a sponsorship and community engagement platform that significantly increased brand awareness. She was recognized as First Tech’s 2025 Leader of the Year for her enterprise-wide impact.

“What drew me to OCF was the opportunity to apply the skills I’ve developed throughout my career in service of something bigger than any one organization,” Burns said. “Since I moved from Scotland to Oregon 25 years ago, I have developed a connection to this state, its communities and the people who make it such a special place. The opportunity to contribute to Oregon’s future is deeply meaningful to me.”

Earlier in her career, Burns served as Chief Strategy Officer at CMD, Vice President of Client Services and Strategy at Dunthorpe Marketing Group and led her own consulting firm, Caledonia Marketing, advising organizations on growth strategy, market positioning, customer engagement and organizational transformation. She began her career in the United Kingdom, working in financial services, agency leadership and nonprofit fundraising.