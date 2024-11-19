Oregon Community Foundation Partners with Dry Canyon Arts Association to Jumpstart Art

Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) to support their Jumpstart Art initiative. The grant, awarded through the Christel and Fritz Gabriel Field of Interest Fund of Oregon Community Foundation, will help fund the program which has a goal of providing Redmond area elementary school students with art education.

“This grant will be absolutely vital in keeping the Jumpstart Art program going throughout this school year,” DCAA board chair Mel Archer said. “We are so grateful for the support of the Oregon Community Foundation.”

DCAA has been helping fund small art programs in Redmond elementary schools for years to try to bridge the funding gap of art education at the elementary level. But this year, through the Jumpstart Art initiative, DCAA has pledged to provide funding for every elementary school child in Redmond to receive art education classes at school. Jumpstart Art’s goal is to provide one or more three- to five-class art projects to each Redmond elementary school student through an artist-in-residence program.

The cost of this project has been estimated at $80,000 per year. With the help of OCF’s Grant, DCAA is well over halfway to fully funding this project. The DCAA still has a fundraising challenge on its hands, but the DCAA board is confident that Redmond area individuals and business sponsors will help fill the remaining funding gap.

The Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) was founded in 1973 to improve the lives of all Oregonians through the power of philanthropy. In partnership with donors and volunteers, OCF works to strengthen communities in every county in Oregon through research, grantmaking and scholarships. In 2022, OCF distributed more than $180 million, supporting 3,500 grantees and awarding more than 3,000 scholarships. With OCF, individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds that meet the needs of diverse communities statewide. Since its founding, OCF has distributed more than $2.2 billion in community investments, including grants to 10,850 nonprofits and 53,375 scholarships to students. Individuals, families, businesses and organizations can work with OCF to create charitable funds to support causes important to them.

Dry Canyon Arts Association is a 501c3 charitable organization listed with the Oregon Cultural Trust. Federal EIN # 20-1326201 Oregon State Registry # 22907-90

drycanyonarts.org • oregoncf.org