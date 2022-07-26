Oregon Community Foundation Partners with Every Child Central Oregon to Support Recruitment & Retention Efforts of New & Current Central Oregon Foster Homes

Every Child Central Oregon announced today that it has been awarded $18,729 in grants from Oregon Community foundation to support recruitment and retention efforts of new and current resource (foster) homes throughout Central Oregon.

“This generous funding allows us to recruit, retain and care for children and families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon more robustly,” said Melissa Williams, executive director of Every Child Central Oregon. “We are grateful to the Oregon Community Foundation for their continued commitment supporting the mission of our organization- dreaming of a day when every child has a strategic and appropriate foster home available during their time experiencing foster care.”

The funding included support from Harrington Fund of Oregon Community Foundation in the amount of $17,729 and $1000 in support from the Warm Family Fund of Oregon Community Foundation.

About Every Child Central Oregon:

Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO) serves Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson counties, and The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs by mobilizing community to uplift and support those impacted by foster care. Every Child Central Oregon relentlessly advocates and supports local children and families impacted by foster care; committing to finding safe, nurturing homes where they can flourish during their time in care. Additionally, ECCO provides radical hospitality to youth in care, families providing care, families of origin and their partners working in child welfare. With over 400 children experiencing foster care annually in Central Oregon, ECCO believes everyone has an opportunity to connect with, and support, the foster community: creating a more positive outcome for our entire community.

About Oregon Community Foundation:

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) puts donated money to work in Oregon — more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually. Since 1973, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians. Impactful giving — time, talent and resources from many generous Oregonians — creates measurable change. Throughout 2020, OCF responded quickly and urgently — distributing a record-setting $220 million in charitable dollars to more than 3,000 nonprofits throughout Oregon working to address urgent needs, stabilize communities and prepare for long-term recovery in Oregon. OCF donors responded to the magnitude of need, as reflected in a 44 percent increase in donor advised fund grantmaking from the previous year.

oregonocf.org