Oregon Consumes the Most Cider Per Capita in America

October is National Apple Month and as home to the second largest cidery in America, Oregonians clearly like to support this local industry. Oregon consumes more cider per capita than any other state in the country.

“One thing is certain, Oregonians love cider,” Emily Ritchie, executive director of the Northwest Cider Association. “While cider sales have remained relatively stable compared to other alcohol categories, many cideries are struggling with economic challenges, such as sky-high juice prices and worker costs, and people are drinking less. Please celebrate National Apple Month by continuing to support your favorite Oregon cidermaker to ensure they’re still around next October.”

Cider represents 7.9% of the total grocery dollars spent on beer, malt beverage, seltzer, non-alcoholic and cider categories compared to the national average of only 1.1%. Washington, also home to many of America’s cideries, is the second highest in the nation at 6.9%.

“When me and my college buddy decided to start making cider in a Corvallis garage, I don’t think we could have predicted we’d become one of the most successful and award-winning cideries in the world just 15 years later,” said Aaron Sarnoff-Wood, co-founder of 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Oregon’s largest cidery, and the nation’s second largest. “It’s an honor to be able to do what you love, creating delicious beverages – both alcoholic and non-alcoholic – and seeing them responsibly enjoyed by so many others.”

Oregon is home to about 80 cideries that contribute more than $320 million in annual economic activity for the state. But unfortunately, the industry is experiencing economic challenges. Alcohol consumption is at a 90-year low according to a recent Gallup poll. So far in 2025, wine consumption nationally is down nearly -10% and beer is down -5% but cider, a relatively small segment of the alcohol market, has held steady with fewer taproom closures. Cider represents over $32 million in sales in the past year making Oregon the third highest in the nation.

