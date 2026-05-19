Oregon Department of Education Adds Additional Districts to Summer Learning Grant Program

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) is adding four additional school districts to the State Summer Learning Grant program, leveraging unspent resources from the prior biennium to increase access to high-quality summer learning opportunities for students across Oregon.

This targeted addition funds the next highest-ranked applicants from the original competitive grant process:

Douglas County School District 4: $999,216

Hermiston School District: $1,000,000

Bethel School District: $900,000

Corbett School District: $257,838

These districts will receive funding for Summer 2026, with the opportunity for continued support in Summers 2027 and 2028 pending legislative appropriation and limitation approval in the 2027-29 biennium, as well as ongoing program review.

“Data shows children benefit greatly from summer learning, and I want as many children as possible to access these incredible programs,” said Governor Tina Kotek. “Thanks to careful budgeting from all parties, we will be able to provide summer learning opportunities to more children than ever.”

The opportunity to add districts is the result of timing and careful fiscal management. House Bill 5047, signed on April 23, 2025, provided funding for summer learning programs, but the timing of the biennium meant that some allocated funds for Summer 2025 were not expended by June 30, 2025. ODE will continue to monitor fund usage closely and plans to ask for unspent funds if necessary to support additional districts and students.

“This approach reflects Governor Kotek’s direction to maximize every dollar dedicated to summer learning,” said ODE Director Dr. Charlene Williams. “By leveraging available resources, we are able to increase access for more students now while continuing to build toward broader access statewide.”

Summer learning programs supported through these grants focus on evidence-based literacy instruction combined with engaging, hands-on learning experiences designed to support students who would benefit most. In 2025, funded programs served 29,739 students statewide. In 2026, grantees estimate serving approximately 35,000 students — a 17% increase.

Demand for summer learning funding continues to exceed available resources. ODE remains committed to supporting all districts and is working with applicants that did not receive funding to identify alternative pathways to offer summer programming. ODE will continue to provide guidance and technical assistance to help districts maximize these opportunities.

oregon.gov/ode