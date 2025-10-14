Oregon Department of Education and Oregon School Boards Association Celebrate National School Lunch Week

The week of October 13-17 is National School Lunch Week. The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and the Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA) are teaming up to raise awareness of the importance of Child Nutrition Programs in schools.

Around the state, school board members will eat with students during the week to learn about healthy and tasty school meal options and experience the social benefits of school lunches. You can follow along on social media through the #NSLW25inOR hashtag and the ODE and OSBA X accounts.

“Kids simply do better in school when they have nutritious, tasty lunches at school,” Governor Kotek said. “School Lunch Week is a great opportunity to celebrate the school staff who provide lunches to our students every day, and the state and local leaders who year after year prioritize the health and wellbeing of our kids.”

“National School Lunch Week provides an opportunity to shine a light on the remarkable Child Nutrition staff that work tirelessly in schools to ensure nutritious meals are provided to Oregon’s kids each and every school day,” ODE Director of Child Nutrition Programs Dustin Melton said. “This week reminds us to celebrate the school staff that work so incredibly hard to feed Oregon’s kids.”

In the 2024-25 school year, over 43 million school lunches were served to Oregon students. The state legislature has endorsed the value of school meals, including funding of approximately $125 million in the Student Success Act, in the 2025-27 biennium for expanded school nutrition programs.

“When we provide balanced and nutritious school meals to students, we make it easier for teachers to reach their minds and hearts,” said OSBA Board President and Grant County Education Service District Board Member Chris Cronin. “Students see that we care and learn first-hand what it means to eat healthy. We appreciate the devoted professionals who provide nourishing food for hundreds of thousands of students every school day in Oregon. They are helping to build connection, community and a brighter future for our kids.”

More information about National School Lunch Week and Oregon’s School Nutrition Programs can be found online.

oregon.gov/ode