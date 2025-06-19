Oregon Department of Education Highlights Successes of Early Literacy Grant Programs

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) releases a number of videos that showcase the impact of Early Literacy Success Initiative grants to school districts. As part of a statewide literacy tour during the 2024-25 school year, representatives from ODE visited schools across the state to discuss grant-funded programs; meet with the dedicated teachers, staff and administrators who are focused on improving literacy outcomes for their students; and see firsthand some of the impacts the early literacy programs are making.

“Learning to read and write is the foundation on which young people build their futures,” Governor Kotek said. “In 2023, we laid the groundwork for an evidence-based approach to deliver the high-quality reading and writing instruction Oregon students deserve. These videos show the real life, on-the-ground impact these investments are having on our learners and teachers. Let’s keep going!”

“Oregon’s investment in early literacy is more than a policy, it’s shaping how teachers are teaching and students are learning,” said ODE Director Dr. Charlene Williams. “Through the Early Literacy Success School Grant program, schools are better equipped to meet the needs of every learner. The literacy tour brought these stories to light, reaffirming the state’s commitment to ensuring that all students receive the high-quality literacy instruction they deserve.”

2024-25 Literacy Tour Highlights

Schools and Districts Aligning to Oregon’s Early Literacy Framework and Research-Based Literacy Instruction

Educators and district leaders across the state have embraced Oregon’s Early Literacy Framework, with teachers and staff expressing enthusiasm about training opportunities, professional development and coaching that is deepening their understanding of the framework.

Teachers shared how professional growth and a focus on research-aligned instructional strategies is improving their daily instruction.

Joyful and Engaged Literacy Learning for Students

Students were engaged and excited about literacy, participating in strong foundational skills lessons throughout the state.

Classrooms were filled with smiles, excitement and engaged students.

Expanded Access to High-Quality Literacy Support

Students are benefiting from targeted supports like high-dosage tutoring, often delivered virtually in rural communities.

Across the state, schools are meeting diverse learning needs and expanding access to quality, differentiated literacy instruction.

A Statewide Commitment to Literacy for All

In 2023, through the leadership of Governor Kotek, the Oregon Legislature established early literacy as a top priority. As a result, the Early Literacy Success Initiative was created to increase early literacy for children from birth to third grade. Through the initiative, ODE launched $90 million in school district grants as well as $10 million for Community and Tribal Literacy Grants to strengthen literacy learning for students in Pre-K to grade 3. During the 23-24 school year these funds resulted in:

Nearly 24,000 students participating in high-dosage tutoring or extended learning

About 400 FTE focusing on early literacy (literacy coaches, tutors and specialists)

About 8,000 educators participating in professional development and coaching in the science of reading and writing

More information is available on the Early Literacy Success Initiative web page.

Statewide test results related to English language arts will be released in fall 2025.

Link to School Videos

The 2024-25 literacy tour videos highlight programs from 11 districts: Brookings-Harbor School District, Cascade School District, Coos Bay School District, Eagle Charter School, Gervais School District, Grants Pass School District, Gresham-Barlow School District, Harney Region Consortium, Lake County School District, Portland Public Schools and Vernonia School District.

Access all the videos at the following link: ODE Literacy Tour 2024-2025. Harney Region Consortium and Lake County School District videos will be added soon.

