Oregon Department of Education Releases Cell Phone Policy Guidance

Yesterday, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released a guidance document for school districts, outlining research, recommendations, and three model policies to limit or restrict cell phone use in classrooms. The guidance aims to help school districts update their current policies on the use of cell phones and other mobile devices and increase student learning, well-being, and belonging.

“We will be challenged to help students achieve their educational goals, like reading and math skills, if students aren’t focused on learning when they’re in school. Cell phones are a distraction and can harm students’ mental health and well-being if used inappropriately,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “Our job as leaders is to add as many supports as we can to help students and educators be successful. Toward that goal, ODE’s guidance includes clear model policies for cell phone use in schools.”

“We know that cell phones can offer benefits to students including those who may have health and safety concerns, or where students with disabilities require assistive technologies for additional support,” ODE Director Dr. Charlene Williams said. “At the same time it is important for schools to work purposefully to create conditions that promote deep thinking and sustained attention, free from the constant interruptions that cell phones and mobile devices can introduce.”

The guidance released today also profiles current policies from across Oregon districts and other states. Key recommendations and implementation strategies include:

Incorporate staff, student, and community input at every stage: design, implementation, and review. Support and consistency from school staff helps maintain its credibility and effectiveness.

Address liability risk for theft, loss, or damage. Be clear about how school cell phone policies intersect and align with existing personal property rules.

Consider how the policy will be enforced so students do not lose instructional time. Implement strategies other than suspension and expulsion to uphold the educational rights of all students and address behavior effectively.

Each of Oregon’s 197 school districts set their own cell phone policy and current law already requires districts to have policies on personal electronic devices in schools.

The Pew Research Center estimates that over one-third of parents with a child under 12 report that their child began using a smartphone before the age of five, and recent research underscores the potential risks from cell phone use to students’ mental health and the learning process. This widespread use and risk of cell phones among students across Oregon creates a need for effective, equitable, and sustainable cell phone policies in schools.

oregon.gov/ode