Oregon Department of Education Releases State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) today released its State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report (SPP/APR) detailing efforts to serve students with disabilities during Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2023.

ODE remains committed to ensuring all students, including those with disabilities, have equitable access to education as guaranteed by state and federal law. This comprehensive report outlines the state’s efforts to implement the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) during FFY 2023.

Report Highlights

The percentage of students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) graduating with a regular diploma increased from 66.9% to 72.0%.

The percentage of students with IEPs dropping out of high school decreased from 23.5% to 19.3%.

55.4% of children ages 3-5 who receive early childhood special education services do so in an inclusive classroom (meaning it’s not just for students with disabilities). That’s up from 52.9% the previous year and exceeds the state target of 48.3%.

To maintain progress for students with disabilities, ODE has identified the following areas for continued action:

Collaboration with regional technical assistance providers to offer professional learning based on trends in student and systems data.

Increasing the shared access to data and resources for state, regional and district staff to make timely and informed decisions.

Cross-sector collaboration to ensure infants, toddlers and young children with disabilities are identified and receive services in natural environments and preschool settings.

The full 2023 SPP/APR report is available on the ODE website.

