Oregon Department of Transportation Hosts Open House for Hawthorne Crossing on December 2

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is hosting an open house on Tuesday, December 2 from 4:30-6:30pm at Dogwood at The Pine Shed, 821 NE Second St. in Bend. This open house is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the Hawthorne Crossing project and new design, meet the project team, ask questions and provide comments.

On September 24, Bend City Council selected a truss bridge style for the Hawthorne Crossing, which will provide a bicycle and pedestrian bridge to connect east and west Bend. This is a lower-cost option for both construction and maintenance costs compared to the single tower cable stay design and will be easier to construct. A mountain theme will be integrated to ensure the bridge is iconic and unique to Bend.

The new bridge type will be shown as well as details on connecting the bridge to Bend’s bike network. ODOT will have members of the project team, along with subject matter experts, available to answer questions.

ODOT will lead and manage the full design and construction of the bridge. The project team is working closely with the City of Bend to ensure coordination and City values are reflected throughout this project.

For individuals unable to attend in person, and who would like to review the bridge design and/or provide comment, an online open house will be open from November 19-December 9, on ODOT’s website.

If you are interested in receiving email project updates for Hawthorne Crossing to follow the progress of the bridge, we encourage you to sign up for ODOT’s email list at direc.to/nHLq.

To learn more, visit the project page.

