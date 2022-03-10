Oregon Expands Career Readiness with $7.3 Million Investment in Hands-On Learning for 148 Schools

One hundred forty-eight Oregon middle schools and high schools — serving more than 66,000 students — have secured career readiness grants totaling $7.321 million, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle announced yesterday.
The CTE Revitalization Grant funds from State of Oregon will serve diverse communities around the state, with programs focused on advanced manufacturing, engineering, agricultural science, app development, robotics, tourism, forestry, home renovation and health care.
“It’s been just great to see schools and students embrace these opportunities to learn real-world, hands on skills they will carry into the future,” said Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle. “It’s important that all students, no matter where they live get to experience unique CTE opportunities. There is no one way students learn or one path to success.”
In total, the 54 grants help to create or expand Career and Technical Education programs focused on high-wage, high-skill and in-demand fields such as Health Care, Manufacturing and Construction. The relationships these programs establish in their local and regional areas will provide valuable access to experience, expertise and additional forms of support to help programs provide relevant education and preparation for career and postsecondary learning experiences.
“Now more than ever, helping students prepare for the shift to college, career, and beyond is critical,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill. “It is exciting to see the expansion of critical programs that align to high-need and high-wage opportunities. We’ve seen the power of CTE to support learner success and economic vitality, and we’re ready for more.”
Students who pass CTE courses graduate at higher rates when compared to the general student population. According to 2020-2021 school year figures, CTE concentrators (across all student populations) graduated at a 92.9-percent rate, 12.3 percentage points higher than the state as a whole.
In 2011, the Oregon Legislature established a competitive grant program entitled the CTE Revitalization Grant which strengthens the alignment of Career and Technical Education, workforce development and economic development. In July 2015, Governor Kate Brown signed House Bill (HB) 3072 and HB 5016, authorizing $9.0 million for the Oregon Department of Education to continue the CTE Revitalization Grant program. During the 2021 legislative session, $7.3 million was allocated for CTE Revitalization.
The CTE Revitalization Advisory Committee — comprising representatives from organized labor, trade organizations, education and Oregon’s business, labor, industry and trades communities — reviewed 64 applications totaling $8.7 million in requests. The committee prioritized applications based on geographic diversity, community partnerships and programs that lead to high-wage, in-demand occupations, especially for historically and currently marginalized students.
The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) jointly appoint the Career and Technical Education Revitalization Advisory Committee. Additional information on grant criteria and additional summaries of the projects selected for this round of funding can be found on the CTE Revitalization Grant web page.
2021-23 CTE Revitalization Grant Recipients
|
District/School/ESD
|
Project Name
|
Award Amount
|Athena-Weston School District
|Athena Weston Food Science CTE POS Start-Up
|$125,000
|Baker School District
|Baker SD Computer Science Pathway Proposal
|$116,250
|Bethel School District
|Kalapuya YouthBuild Construction CTE Project
|$125,000
|Bonanza High School
|Bonanza CTE Production Room
|$17,465
|Camas Valley School District
|Start-Up for Agribusiness and Forestry
|$125,000
|Central School District
|Central HS Greenhouse Revit Project
|$124,992
|Clackamas Academy of Industrial Sciences
|Equitable Access to High Quality CTE Programs of Study
|
$124,285
|Columbia Gorge Education Service District
|Diversifying Access to High Tech in the Columbia Gorge
|$212,446
|Corbett School District
|CTE Classroom Expansion
|$125,000
|Cottage Grove High School
|South Lane Advanced Manufacturing for Cottage Grove Youth
|$124,240
|Cove High School
|Cove CTE Revitalization Grant
|$125,000
|Creswell School District
|Creswell HS Construction and Manufacturing Technology Expansion
|$125,000
|Culver School District
|Culver SD STEM Farm and Skills Hub Academy
|$125,000
|Dayton School District
|Reimagining Dayton HS WBL Opportunities
|$125,000
|Dufur School District
|Dufur School District Ranger TECH Program
|$125,000
|EagleRidge High School
|Manufacturing Engineering Technology Program of Study
|$125,000
|Elgin School District
|Smarter Production Through Technology
|$250,000
|Glide School District
|Glide Ag Sciences and Technology Program Revitalization
|$125,000
|Harney Union High School District
|Crane Schools Mill Project
|$250,000
|Helix School District
|Helix Construction CTE POS Start-Up New Project
|$63,898
|J Bar J Youth Services
|JBJYS Vocational Education Program
|$125,000
|Jefferson County School District
|Revitalizing Youth in Jefferson Cnty Through CTE
|$125,000
|Junction City High School
|Digital Arts—Media & Publication
|$125,000
|Kings Valley Charter School
|Barn Classroom Complex
|$125,000
|Klamath County School District
|Designing Communication Collaboration and Student Success—Digital Media Arts
|$125,000
|Klamath Union High School
|Digital Media—Live Broadcasting
|$124,259
|La Grande School District
|Scaling Up to Home Construction
|$125,000
|Lane Education Service District — Construction
|Constructing a Brighter Future
|$245,858
|Lane Education Service District — Health Science
|Lane Health Science Hub
|$219,568
|Lincoln City Career Technical High School
|You Can Fly—A New Aviation Career Pathway for Rural Oregon Students
|$125,000
|Lost River Jr/Sr High School
|Making the Best Better at Lost River
|$125,000
|Marcola School District
|Mohawk Ag Institute & CTE Program Enhancement
|$125,000
|Marshall High School
|The BTA Bus: Enhancing Transportation Access to Community Partners
|$108,276
|Multnomah Education Service District
|High Wage Careers for Incarcerated Youth
|$125,000
|Neah-Kah-Nie School District
|Neah-Kah-Nie SD Construction Trades Classroom
|$125,000
|Nestucca Valley School District
|Nestucca Valley Hospitality and Leisure
|$148,236
|Oregon Trail School District
|Scale Up at SHS
|$125,000
|Pine Eagle Charter School
|Utilities in Building Trades
|$125,000
|Santiam Jr/Sr High School
|Santiam Canyon CTE Shop Expansion/Workspace
|$125,000
|Sheridan AllPrep Academy
|SHAPA Pathways and West Valley Career Tech
|$125,000
|Sheridan School District
|West Valley Career Tech Auto Tech Start-Up
|$125,000
|Silver Falls School District
|Silverton High School Industry Modernization
|$125,000
|St. Helens High School
|NW Construction Safety Videos
|$247,960
|St. Paul School District
|St. Paul Agricultural Education Enhancement
|$125,000
|Tigard-Tualatin School District
|Tualatin HS—Health Sciences and Hospitality Pathways Expansion
|$81,700
|Tillamook School District
|Revitalizing Tillamook’s Welding Program
|$125,000
|Ukiah School
|Ukiah Manufacturing CTE POS Start-Up Move Project
|$124,713
|Union School District
|Union High School Laboratory Remodel
|$125,000
|Vernonia School District
|Vernonia Forestry Building Expansion
|$123,100
|Warrenton High School
|CTE for All: Warrenton HS Advanced Manufacturing
|$125,000
|West Linn-Wilsonville School District
|West Linn-Wilsonville HS CTE Career Connections
|$125,000
|Willamette Education Service District
|Pathways to the Future
|$249,799
|Willamina School District
|Willamina Manufacturing—Bulldog Strong
|$125,000
|Woodburn High School
|Equitable Access to Economic Empowerment
|$114,307
|$7,321,352