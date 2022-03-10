Oregon Expands Career Readiness with $7.3 Million Investment in Hands-On Learning for 148 Schools

One hundred forty-eight Oregon middle schools and high schools — serving more than 66,000 students — have secured career readiness grants totaling $7.321 million, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle announced yesterday.

The CTE Revitalization Grant funds from State of Oregon will serve diverse communities around the state, with programs focused on advanced manufacturing, engineering, agricultural science, app development, robotics, tourism, forestry, home renovation and health care.

“It’s been just great to see schools and students embrace these opportunities to learn real-world, hands on skills they will carry into the future,” said Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle. “It’s important that all students, no matter where they live get to experience unique CTE opportunities. There is no one way students learn or one path to success.”

In total, the 54 grants help to create or expand Career and Technical Education programs focused on high-wage, high-skill and in-demand fields such as Health Care, Manufacturing and Construction. The relationships these programs establish in their local and regional areas will provide valuable access to experience, expertise and additional forms of support to help programs provide relevant education and preparation for career and postsecondary learning experiences.

“Now more than ever, helping students prepare for the shift to college, career, and beyond is critical,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill. “It is exciting to see the expansion of critical programs that align to high-need and high-wage opportunities. We’ve seen the power of CTE to support learner success and economic vitality, and we’re ready for more.”

Students who pass CTE courses graduate at higher rates when compared to the general student population. According to 2020-2021 school year figures, CTE concentrators (across all student populations) graduated at a 92.9-percent rate, 12.3 percentage points higher than the state as a whole.

In 2011, the Oregon Legislature established a competitive grant program entitled the CTE Revitalization Grant which strengthens the alignment of Career and Technical Education, workforce development and economic development. In July 2015, Governor Kate Brown signed House Bill (HB) 3072 and HB 5016, authorizing $9.0 million for the Oregon Department of Education to continue the CTE Revitalization Grant program. During the 2021 legislative session, $7.3 million was allocated for CTE Revitalization.

The CTE Revitalization Advisory Committee — comprising representatives from organized labor, trade organizations, education and Oregon’s business, labor, industry and trades communities — reviewed 64 applications totaling $8.7 million in requests. The committee prioritized applications based on geographic diversity, community partnerships and programs that lead to high-wage, in-demand occupations, especially for historically and currently marginalized students.

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) jointly appoint the Career and Technical Education Revitalization Advisory Committee. Additional information on grant criteria and additional summaries of the projects selected for this round of funding can be found on the CTE Revitalization Grant web page.

2021-23 CTE Revitalization Grant Recipients

District/School/ESD Project Name Award Amount Athena-Weston School District Athena Weston Food Science CTE POS Start-Up $125,000 Baker School District Baker SD Computer Science Pathway Proposal $116,250 Bethel School District Kalapuya YouthBuild Construction CTE Project $125,000 Bonanza High School Bonanza CTE Production Room $17,465 Camas Valley School District Start-Up for Agribusiness and Forestry $125,000 Central School District Central HS Greenhouse Revit Project $124,992 Clackamas Academy of Industrial Sciences Equitable Access to High Quality CTE Programs of Study $124,285 Columbia Gorge Education Service District Diversifying Access to High Tech in the Columbia Gorge $212,446 Corbett School District CTE Classroom Expansion $125,000 Cottage Grove High School South Lane Advanced Manufacturing for Cottage Grove Youth $124,240 Cove High School Cove CTE Revitalization Grant $125,000 Creswell School District Creswell HS Construction and Manufacturing Technology Expansion $125,000 Culver School District Culver SD STEM Farm and Skills Hub Academy $125,000 Dayton School District Reimagining Dayton HS WBL Opportunities $125,000 Dufur School District Dufur School District Ranger TECH Program $125,000 EagleRidge High School Manufacturing Engineering Technology Program of Study $125,000 Elgin School District Smarter Production Through Technology $250,000 Glide School District Glide Ag Sciences and Technology Program Revitalization $125,000 Harney Union High School District Crane Schools Mill Project $250,000 Helix School District Helix Construction CTE POS Start-Up New Project $63,898 J Bar J Youth Services JBJYS Vocational Education Program $125,000 Jefferson County School District Revitalizing Youth in Jefferson Cnty Through CTE $125,000 Junction City High School Digital Arts—Media & Publication $125,000 Kings Valley Charter School Barn Classroom Complex $125,000 Klamath County School District Designing Communication Collaboration and Student Success—Digital Media Arts $125,000 Klamath Union High School Digital Media—Live Broadcasting $124,259 La Grande School District Scaling Up to Home Construction $125,000 Lane Education Service District — Construction Constructing a Brighter Future $245,858 Lane Education Service District — Health Science Lane Health Science Hub $219,568 Lincoln City Career Technical High School You Can Fly—A New Aviation Career Pathway for Rural Oregon Students $125,000 Lost River Jr/Sr High School Making the Best Better at Lost River $125,000 Marcola School District Mohawk Ag Institute & CTE Program Enhancement $125,000 Marshall High School The BTA Bus: Enhancing Transportation Access to Community Partners $108,276 Multnomah Education Service District High Wage Careers for Incarcerated Youth $125,000 Neah-Kah-Nie School District Neah-Kah-Nie SD Construction Trades Classroom $125,000 Nestucca Valley School District Nestucca Valley Hospitality and Leisure $148,236 Oregon Trail School District Scale Up at SHS $125,000 Pine Eagle Charter School Utilities in Building Trades $125,000 Santiam Jr/Sr High School Santiam Canyon CTE Shop Expansion/Workspace $125,000 Sheridan AllPrep Academy SHAPA Pathways and West Valley Career Tech $125,000 Sheridan School District West Valley Career Tech Auto Tech Start-Up $125,000 Silver Falls School District Silverton High School Industry Modernization $125,000 St. Helens High School NW Construction Safety Videos $247,960 St. Paul School District St. Paul Agricultural Education Enhancement $125,000 Tigard-Tualatin School District Tualatin HS—Health Sciences and Hospitality Pathways Expansion $81,700 Tillamook School District Revitalizing Tillamook’s Welding Program $125,000 Ukiah School Ukiah Manufacturing CTE POS Start-Up Move Project $124,713 Union School District Union High School Laboratory Remodel $125,000 Vernonia School District Vernonia Forestry Building Expansion $123,100 Warrenton High School CTE for All: Warrenton HS Advanced Manufacturing $125,000 West Linn-Wilsonville School District West Linn-Wilsonville HS CTE Career Connections $125,000 Willamette Education Service District Pathways to the Future $249,799 Willamina School District Willamina Manufacturing—Bulldog Strong $125,000 Woodburn High School Equitable Access to Economic Empowerment $114,307 $7,321,352

