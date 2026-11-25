(Photos courtesy of USDA)

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Rural Development Glen R. Smith announced a $100 million grant through USDA’s Fertilizer Investment & Expansion for Long-Term Domestic Supply (FIELDS) Program to Columbia River Nitrogen (CRN) in St. Helens, Oregon. Under Secretary Smith toured the facility to see the project and meet with staff.

“Columbia River Nitrogen and its partners are taking important steps to increase our domestic fertilizer production capabilities,” said Smith. “It’s critical that we strengthen America’s domestic fertilizer supply chain and reduce our dependence on foreign fertilizer. Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Brooke Rollins, USDA’s FIELDS program is making strides to invest in American companies – rural companies – doing exactly that.”

The investment will support modernization efforts at CRN in St. Helens, as well as PCI Nitrogen in Pasadena, Texas. The combined projects will use the $100 million investment from USDA to move forward on a $200 million facilities improvement project. The upgrades are designed to increase production capabilities and enhance the long-term reliability of fertilizer manufacturing operations at both sites. The improvements at the St. Helens facility are projected to increase production of urea by over 23,000 tons per year.

The project is part of USDA’s broader effort to expand domestic fertilizer production, strengthen supply chains, and increase competition within the fertilizer sector. By investing in manufacturing capacity within the United States, USDA seeks to improve the long-term availability of fertilizer products for American farmers.

The CRN project is one of eight fertilizer manufacturing initiatives selected under the FIELDS Program. USDA estimates that projects supported through the program will increase domestic fertilizer production capacity and contribute to a more resilient and reliable agricultural supply chain.

The FIELDS Program is administered by USDA Rural Development’s Rural Business-Cooperative Service using Commodity Credit Corporation authorities.

Additional information about USDA Rural Development is available at www.rd.usda.gov.