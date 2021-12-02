Oregon Food Producer Partners with Food Allergy Research Foundation

(Photo | Courtesy of Cheri’s HazelCream)

RCP Foods LLC, makers of Cheri’s HazelCream Non-Dairy Milk Substitute, and FARE, the largest private funder dedicated to food allergy research and education, announce the start of a new Market Shaker partnership.

The partnership — FARE Market Shakers Community — provides unique programming for small businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs and new market companies that are working to innovate the food allergy space and improve the lives of the food allergy community.

“I was diagnosed several years ago with allergies to wheat, eggs, dairy and peas, so I know how hard it can be to relearn how to cook for allergies,” said Cheri Redgrave, co-founder and brand ambassador for Cheri’s HazelCream. “FARE is a great resource, and it’s a pleasure to partner with them.”

“Cheri’s HazelCream was born of necessity,” added Chris Redgrave, co-founder and CEO of RCP Foods LLC. “It became a product when we realized how it could help others who desire a dairy-free product for cooking and baking. Partnering with FARE is a natural extension of our desire to help others on a similar journey.”

About Cheri’s HazelCream

Cheri loves to cook. When she found out she had four food allergies, she had to learn how to substitute ingredients to make her favorite dishes. While she found work-arounds for wheat, eggs and peas, dairy was a problem. Most non-dairy milks are OK for coffee, but cooking is another story. A two- year quest to find something better led to Cheri’s HazelCream, a non-dairy milk substitute made to be a 1:1 substitute for cooking and baking, as well as for use in smoothies, coffee and the list goes on. Cheri’s HazelCream delivers all the creamy smoothness of real dairy without the aftertaste found in other substitutes. That means more satisfying soups, gravies, sauces and more.

About FARE

FARE is the world’s leading non-governmental food allergy advocacy organization and the largest private funder of food allergy research. FARE’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergies through research, education, awareness, fundraising, advocacy and collaborations to amplify the patient voice.

cherishazelcream.com • foodallergy.org