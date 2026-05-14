Oregon High Desert Classics Returns to Bend July 8 – 12 Supporting Central Oregon Youth

The 36th Annual Oregon High Desert Classics hunter-jumper show and fundraiser returns to Bend July 8-12, bringing together world-class equestrian competition, family-friendly entertainment and community support for local youth.

Held at J Bar J Boys Ranch, the Oregon High Desert Classics (OHDC) has long been one of Central Oregon’s premier summer traditions, and a major fundraiser for J Bar J Youth Services. In addition to supporting local youth, the Oregon High Desert Classics provides a meaningful boost to the Central Oregon economy, bringing riders, trainers, families, and spectators into the region to stay, shop, dine, and explore.

This year’s event will feature one week of competition rather than the traditional two-week format. The updated schedule reflects feedback from riders and trainers, while also moving the event slightly earlier in July.

“We listened closely to our equestrian community,” said Stephanie Alvstad, CEO of J Bar J Youth Services. “The adjusted schedule allows us to continue providing a high-quality experience for riders while keeping the event strong and sustainable for the future.”

This year’s event arrives at a particularly important time, as nonprofits across Oregon continue to feel the impact of funding reductions and economic uncertainty.

“Like many nonprofit organizations, we are navigating the ripple effects of funding cuts and increasing community need,” said Keith Riggs, COO of J Bar J Youth Services. “The Oregon High Desert Classics has always been a special event for our community, but this year its support means even more for the youth and families we serve.”

The Oregon High Desert Classics attracts top riders from across the United States and Canada and is recognized as one of the Northwest’s most respected hunter-jumper competitions. Spectators can enjoy exciting competition, local vendors, food, and a welcoming atmosphere for horse lovers and families alike.

Community members are invited to attend, visit the vendor booths, sponsor, or participate in this year’s event. Proceeds from the show directly support J Bar J Youth Services and its programs serving vulnerable youth throughout Central Oregon.

Since 1968, J Bar J Youth Services has grown to meet the changing needs of young people in the region. Today, the organization provides a continuum of care with prevention, intervention, and treatment programs for youth facing challenges including homelessness, family instability, foster care involvement, trafficking, and other significant challenges.

Through programs including Cascade Youth & Family Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, Grandma’s House, J Bar J Boys Ranch, Kindred Connections, and at: project, the organization helps young people find safety, stability, mentorship, and hope for the future.

“This event has always been about more than horses,” said Alvstad. “It’s about community coming together to invest in young people and remind them they matter.”

oregonhighdesertclassics.org