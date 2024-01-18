Oregon Households who Receive SNAP & Lost Food Due to Winter Storms or Power Outages May Be Eligible for Replacement Benefits

Oregonians who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the recent winter storms and power outages are encouraged to request replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Need to know:

If you had to throw away food purchased with SNAP due to the recent winter storms or power outages, you can request replacement benefits to purchase new food.

You must request replacement benefits within 10 calendar days of the food loss.

Oregonians who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the recent winter storms and power outages are encouraged to request replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS).

Households who receive SNAP who lost or disposed of food that was unsafe to eat due to these events can request that replacement benefits be issued for the cost of the lost food. The maximum amount that can be reimbursed is the normal monthly benefit for the household.

Replacement benefits must be requested within ten calendar days of the food loss by:

Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the households’ existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

​Resources to help meet basic needs:

Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or adrcoforegon.org.

Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, 211info.org.

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at benefits.oregon.gov. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.

