(Graphic courtesy of Solidshape)

A new study reveals the states with the most and least expensive home renovation costs.

Flooring and tile retailer Solidshape analyzed the U.S. Census Bureau 2023 American Housing Survey on what homeowners spent on kitchen or bathroom renovations done by professionals. This figure has been adjusted by how much residential remodeling firms in each state pay their workers to reveal the most expensive states for renovation.

The study also reveals the extra value of a home with an updated kitchen or bathroom. Homes with a kitchen or bathroom updated in the last 15 years have been compared to homes in the same county without one, maintaining the same year, size, quality, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, in mortgage appraisals. This percentage has been applied to the state’s median home value.

The study found that the average cost of a kitchen or bathroom renovation in the US is $19,678.

The 10 most expensive states to renovate your home

Rank State Average cost of a kitchen or bathroom renovation Difference to US average 1. California $32,396 64.6% 2. Hawaii $29,375 49.3% 3. Washington $28,152 43.1% 4. Oregon $27,812 41.3% 5. Alaska $24,537 24.7% 6. New York $23,681 20.3% 7. New Jersey $23,388 18.9% 8. Minnesota $22,586 14.8% 9. Pennsylvania $22,074 12.2% 10. Massachusetts $21,854 11.1%

California is the most expensive state for home renovations in the US, with a kitchen or bathroom renovation costing $32,396 on average. The extra value of a home with a kitchen or bathroom renovation is estimated to be $51,990.

Hawaii is in second place, with home renovations costing $29,375 on average for kitchen or bathroom work.

Washington is next, where the average cost of a kitchen or bathroom renovation is $28,152, with an estimated $24,861 in extra value added.

Oregon ranks fourth, with homeowners paying $27,812 for a kitchen or bathroom renovation on average. An estimated $22,119 is added to the value of a home with this renovation work in the state.

Alaska is the fifth-most expensive state for home renovations, with the average cost of a kitchen or bathroom renovation coming to $24,537.

New York is sixth on the list, where the average cost of a kitchen or bathroom renovation is $23,681, with an estimated added value of $13,585 to the home.

In seventh spot is New Jersey, with kitchen or bathroom renovations costing homeowners $23,388 on average. The extra value added to a home with the renovation is estimated to be $25,018.

Minnesota follows in eighth position, with homeowners spending an average of $22,586 on kitchen or bathroom renovations and adding an estimated $8,947 in extra value to the property.

Pennsylvania ranks ninth, where the cost of a kitchen or bathroom renovation is $22,074 on average. An estimated $14,570 is added to the value of homes with a renovation in the state.

Massachusetts completes the top 10 ranking, with a kitchen or bathroom renovation costing $21,854 on average and adding an estimated $25,558 in extra value.

Elchin Mirzayev, president of Solidshape, commented on the findings:

“Renovating a major area of the home, such as the kitchen or a bathroom, can make a significant difference to how a home looks, feels and functions. Not everything done to the home has to be for adding value, it can simply improve everyday comfort and make the home more practical for your needs.

“California’s top spot in the ranking, with an average kitchen or bathroom renovation costing $32,396, highlights how expensive home improvements can be in some parts of the US. However, the study also shows that a more expensive renovation does not automatically mean a greater increase in property value. For example, the estimated additional value for these renovations in California is $51,990, while in Minnesota, homeowners spend an average of $22,586 but see an estimated $8,947 in added value.

“For homeowners, the best approach is to balance the improvements you want to enjoy with a realistic understanding of the local property market.”

Sources:

U.S. Census Bureau 2023 American Housing Survey

Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages 2023, residential remodelers

Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) Appraisal-Level Public Use File

American Community Survey 2023

Methodology:

The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Housing Survey was analyzed to reveal what homeowners spent on kitchen and bathroom renovations done by professionals. The survey reports this for nine regions of the country, not for individual states. Each state’s figure is its region’s average, adjusted up or down by how much residential remodeling firms in the state pay their workers compared with the rest of the region using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2023.

The extra value added to homes with an updated kitchen or bathroom was then calculated. Homes with these renovations in the past 15 years were compared with homes in the same county without one, maintaining the same year, size, quality, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, in appraisals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgages from 2018 to 2022 from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The percentage was applied to the state’s median home value according to the U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey 2023. The analysis compares similar homes and is not a guaranteed return on a renovation. This data was not available for every state due to too few appraisals.