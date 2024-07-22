Oregon Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson Welcomes Government Labor Officials to the National Association of Government Labor Officials 2024 Conference

Recently, Oregon Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson welcomed government labor officials from across the nation to the 2024 National Association of Government Labor Officials (NAGLO) Conference, co-hosted by the Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I). The conference takes place though Wednesday, showcasing Oregon’s commitment to labor protections and interstate collaboration.

NAGLO is a bi-partisan association composed of commissioners, directors, and secretaries of labor from each state and territory in the United States. Each year, NAGLO convenes to exchange ideas and best practices aimed at safeguarding the rights and well-being of the nation’s workforce.

This year’s conference includes vital discussions on strategic enforcement, cutting-edge research in apprenticeship programs, and other key topics centered on workers’ rights. Experts from Rutgers’ Workers Justice Lab at the School of Management and Labor Relations and the NYU Wagner Labor Initiative will join labor enforcement officials to address these important issues. These sessions are designed to foster collaboration and share effective practices, ensuring that every worker across the nation benefits from safe, fair, and equitable working conditions. Commissioner Stephenson believes this collaboration strengthens our collective ability to support the hardworking individuals who are the backbone of our economy.

“I know, just like my administration, my counterparts in other states have been working tirelessly to ensure employers and workers have what they need to be successful in their economies, and I am eager to learn from their experiences and insights,” Commissioner Stephenson said. “I am also looking forward to hearing from Jessica Looman, Administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. By bringing together our collective knowledge and expertise, we can significantly enhance our efforts to protect the rights and well-being of workers across the nation.”

“Sharing resources, best practices, and research between states helps elevate labor standards for the whole country. By building off the good work our fellow states are doing, we can collectively create a stronger, fairer labor environment that benefits all American workers.”

Led by Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson, the Bureau of Labor and Industries protects employment rights, advances employment opportunities, and protects access to housing and public accommodations free from discrimination for all Oregonians. If you believe you have been denied your rights at work or in public spaces, you can file a complaint online.

Oregon.Gov/BOLI