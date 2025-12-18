Oregon Lacks Stability, Coordination & Clear Data as it Struggles to Implement Measure 110, Auditors Say

Measure 110 is still far from achieving its promise to help Oregonians struggling with addiction due to frequent policy changes and a lack of stability, coordination and data at the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), according to an audit released today by the Secretary of State Audits Division.

“Oregon has struggled to respond to substance use for decades, and fentanyl is only making the problem worse. Enough is enough. We can and should do better,” said Secretary of State Tobias Read. “With a consistent, long-term strategy, stronger coordination, and better data, Oregon can help more people get the care they need, and we’ll all have safer, healthier communities. These recommendations don’t require new resources, just a commitment to providing basic oversight, common-sense governance, and accountability.”

Measure 110 faced serious headwinds from the start. Oregon reports some of the highest rates of substance use disorder in the nation. The pandemic, the rapid spread of fentanyl, and Oregon’s historically poor access to treatment only made the crisis worse. When voters passed Measure 110 in 2020, Oregon ranked 50th in the nation for access to treatment.

However, auditors found issues with frequently shifting legislative policies and uneven program implementation at OHA that contributed to the lack of results.

For example, legislators changed parts of Measure 110 nearly every year since it passed, making it hard for OHA to build or evaluate long-term strategies. Inside OHA, leadership changes, reorganizations, and unclear accountability weakened the program from the start. Measure 110 services are still not well integrated into Oregon’s broader behavioral health system, leaving them fragmented and harder to manage.

Auditors also found OHA lacks reliable information to track basic metrics — demographic data such as race, ethnicity, age, and gender is often missing or inconsistent, making it hard to know whether funding is reaching communities most harmed by the “war on drugs.” Even determining whether the number of treatment providers has increased since 2020 is difficult based on available OHA data. Without better data, neither OHA nor lawmakers can tell if policies, services, or millions of dollars in grant funding are improving access to treatment.

Auditors issued six recommendations to OHA to strengthen Measure 110, including:

Develop an implementation roadmap with timelines, accountability, and clear deliverables.

Require all Measure 110-funded providers to participate in standardized data reporting.

Complete an analysis to create a baseline that can be compared to new data to measure progress.

“If OHA follows these recommendations, and the Legislature avoids the temptation to make further significant changes for some time, Measure 110 will be stronger and more likely to help Oregonians struggling with addiction,” said Secretary Read. “Clearer laws, better coordination, and better data will help ensure tax dollars actually get people into treatment.”

Read the full report on the Secretary of State website.

sos.oregon.gov