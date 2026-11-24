The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) has approved a settlement agreement in Avion Water Company’s general rate case that will increase the utility’s annual revenue requirement and adjust customer rates beginning January 1, 2027.

Avion Water, a regulated water utility serving approximately 16,600 customers in the Bend area, requested the rate increase to address rising costs, including wages, materials and supplies, employee benefits, and property taxes. The company initially sought a 10.28% increase in annual revenues by $15.14 million. Under the settlement approved by the Commission, Avion Water’s annual revenue requirement will increase to approximately $14.87 million.

For a typical residential customer using 1,688 cubic feet of water per month, the approved rates will increase the monthly bill by about $1.65, or 3%.

“The Commission’s review of every rate case focuses on whether the proposed rates are fair to customers while providing utilities the opportunity to maintain safe and reliable service,” said PUC Chair Letha Tawney. “This settlement reflects a thorough examination of Avion Water’s request and results in a more moderate increase than originally proposed, while supporting the infrastructure and operations needed to continue serving customers in Central Oregon.”

The settlement was reached between Avion Water, PUC Staff, and stakeholders after the Commission suspended the company’s proposed rates and conducted a detailed review of the request. The regulatory process included discovery, settlement discussions and a public comment hearing, where customers had an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposal.

The settlement also includes adjustments to plant investments, operating expenses, and other revenues identified during the review. The agreement establishes a new automatic adjustment clause tied to changes in property tax expenses, which have increased significantly since the previous rate case in 2024. The mechanism will allow for future adjustments related to property taxes and will be subject to periodic Commission review.

The Commission found that the settlement is supported by the record, appropriately resolves the issues in the case, and results in fair, just and reasonable rates for customers.