Oregon Ranks Ninth for Adventure Vacations

- Oregon scores 53.71 overall, placing ninth among all U.S. states.
- It ranks ahead of neighboring Nevada (33rd) in overall ranking.
- California, Hawaii, and Washington top the list of best states for adventure vacations.
New research has identified Oregon as a top state for adventure vacations in America.
The study conducted by vacation rental marketplace Florida Rentals, analyzed states based on 20 factors for adventure travel. This includes waterfalls and beaches, climate, and geographical features like terrain ruggedness and forest cover, to determine which locations offer the most exciting outdoor experiences.
Oregon’s Findings
Oregon takes ninth on the list with a score of 53.71, ranking 11th in climate and air quality. It has an average temperature of 70.16 F between April and October, and a low temperature variability with a score of just 0.14.
California leads with an overall score of 62.39 out of 100, excelling particularly in its geography and environment category, where it ranks second. In this category, it scores highly for its number of WWF ecoregions at 13, state & national park coverage at 7.64% and elevation of 14,787 feet.
A spokesperson from Florida Rentals commented on the findings: “The rankings show that states with varied terrain and natural features create the best adventure vacation destinations. California offers everything from mountains to beaches, while states like Kansas and Iowa lack the geographical diversity that adventure travellers seek.
“What’s interesting is that some states excel in specific categories despite lower overall rankings. For example, Florida ranks 16th overall but has the highest number of water parks and amusement parks per person, making it ideal for thrill seekers and families alike.”
Methodology:
The ranking of the best U.S. states for adventure vacations was based on 20 factors across three categories:
- Geography & Environment (42.8%) – e.g., elevation range, forest cover, lake/river coverage, national/state park space.
- Climate & Air Quality (28.6%) – e.g., temperature, precipitation, and air quality.
- Adventure Spots & Amenities (28.6%) – e.g., number of beaches, waterfalls, campgrounds, scenic lookouts, hiking trails, water/amusement parks.
Each factor was standardized on a 0–10 scale, with higher scores reflecting better conditions for adventure. Some negative factors (like poor air quality) were inverted so higher numbers still meant “better.”
Weightings were applied to reflect importance, then combined into an overall score out of 100 for each state. Scores were also broken down into category-specific rankings.
Factors used:
6 Indicators – 42.84% – Geography & Environment
- Lake & River Coverage (%)
- Flatness (Highest – Lowest Elevation (feet))
- Terrain Ruggedness (Higher = More Rugged)
- % Forest Cover
- Number of WWF Ecoregions
- State & National Park Coverage (%)
5 Indicators – 28.56% – Climate & Air Quality
- Average Relative High Temperature Variability (Apr-Oct, 2015-24)
- Average High Temperature (Fahrenheit, Apr-Oct, 2015-24)
- Average Relative Precipitation Variability (Apr-Oct, 2015-24)
- Average Monthly Precipitation (inches, Apr-Oct, 2015-24)
- Median Air Quality Index (2024, Higher = Worse)
9 Indicators – 28.56% – Adventure Spots & Amenities
- Number of Waterfalls (per 100k)
- Number of Scenic Lookouts (per 100k)
- Number of Sporting Goods Stores (per 100k)
- Number of Campgrounds (per 100k)
- Number of Beaches (per 100k)
- Number of Water Parks (per 100k)
- Number of Amusement Parks (per 100k)
- Average Hiking Trail Rating (All Trails)
- Average Hiking Trail Difficulty (AllTrails)
Complete state rankings for adventure vacations:
|Rank
|State
|Overall Score
|Adventure Amenities Rank
|Climate & Air Quality Rank
|Geography & Environment Rank
|1
|California
|62.39
|9
|6
|2
|2
|Hawaii
|61.98
|8
|2
|4
|3
|Washington
|60.09
|15
|17
|3
|4
|Alaska
|58.34
|5
|50
|1
|5
|New Hampshire
|54.63
|1
|47
|17
|6
|Vermont
|54.59
|3
|26
|10
|7
|Maine
|54.33
|2
|38
|13
|8
|Idaho
|53.84
|14
|10
|11
|9
|Oregon
|53.71
|12
|11
|12
|10
|New York
|52.52
|13
|30
|9
|11
|New Jersey
|51.67
|20
|43
|5
|12
|Pennsylvania
|51.67
|11
|25
|15
|13
|Utah
|51.09
|16
|22
|16
|14
|Montana
|51.05
|7
|4
|30
|15
|Wyoming
|50.75
|6
|27
|23
|16
|Florida
|50.64
|28
|28
|6
|17
|North Carolina
|49.76
|18
|20
|18
|18
|Colorado
|49.34
|4
|15
|35
|19
|Massachusetts
|49.17
|23
|45
|8
|20
|Connecticut
|48.97
|25
|49
|7
|21
|Virginia
|48.90
|24
|12
|19
|22
|Arizona
|48.73
|17
|3
|32
|23
|Tennessee
|48.52
|21
|18
|22
|24
|Wisconsin
|47.91
|10
|41
|24
|25
|West Virginia
|46.51
|35
|21
|14
|26
|Michigan
|45.78
|22
|23
|29
|27
|Georgia
|45.42
|26
|8
|31
|28
|Minnesota
|45.19
|19
|37
|28
|29
|New Mexico
|44.33
|29
|1
|43
|30
|Alabama
|43.30
|39
|9
|26
|31
|Maryland
|42.98
|40
|34
|20
|32
|Texas
|42.96
|41
|5
|27
|33
|Nevada
|42.43
|30
|7
|40
|34
|Kentucky
|41.63
|45
|31
|21
|35
|South Dakota
|41.11
|31
|13
|44
|36
|Missouri
|40.77
|27
|35
|41
|37
|South Carolina
|40.75
|36
|19
|36
|38
|Ohio
|40.53
|32
|24
|39
|39
|Arkansas
|40.15
|38
|33
|33
|40
|Rhode Island
|36.60
|43
|46
|38
|41
|Illinois
|36.58
|37
|40
|45
|42
|Indiana
|36.50
|33
|36
|48
|43
|Delaware
|36.09
|44
|42
|42
|44
|Oklahoma
|35.66
|47
|32
|37
|45
|North Dakota
|35.65
|34
|48
|46
|46
|Louisiana
|35.44
|49
|39
|25
|47
|Nebraska
|35.11
|46
|14
|47
|48
|Mississippi
|33.56
|50
|29
|34
|49
|Iowa
|32.43
|42
|44
|50
|50
|Kansas
|32.37
|48
|16
|49
Source: floridarentals.com