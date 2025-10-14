Oregon Ranks Ninth for Adventure Vacations

Oregon scores 53.71 overall, placing ninth among all U.S. states.

It ranks ahead of neighboring Nevada (33rd) in overall ranking.

California, Hawaii, and Washington top the list of best states for adventure vacations.

New research has identified Oregon as a top state for adventure vacations in America.

The study conducted by vacation rental marketplace Florida Rentals, analyzed states based on 20 factors for adventure travel. This includes waterfalls and beaches, climate, and geographical features like terrain ruggedness and forest cover, to determine which locations offer the most exciting outdoor experiences.

Oregon’s Findings

Oregon takes ninth on the list with a score of 53.71, ranking 11th in climate and air quality. It has an average temperature of 70.16 F between April and October, and a low temperature variability with a score of just 0.14.

The best states for an adventure vacation

California leads with an overall score of 62.39 out of 100, excelling particularly in its geography and environment category, where it ranks second. In this category, it scores highly for its number of WWF ecoregions at 13, state & national park coverage at 7.64% and elevation of 14,787 feet.

A spokesperson from Florida Rentals commented on the findings: “The rankings show that states with varied terrain and natural features create the best adventure vacation destinations. California offers everything from mountains to beaches, while states like Kansas and Iowa lack the geographical diversity that adventure travellers seek.

“What’s interesting is that some states excel in specific categories despite lower overall rankings. For example, Florida ranks 16th overall but has the highest number of water parks and amusement parks per person, making it ideal for thrill seekers and families alike.”

Methodology:

The ranking of the best U.S. states for adventure vacations was based on 20 factors across three categories:

Geography & Environment (42.8%) – e.g., elevation range, forest cover, lake/river coverage, national/state park space.

– e.g., elevation range, forest cover, lake/river coverage, national/state park space. Climate & Air Quality (28.6%) – e.g., temperature, precipitation, and air quality.

– e.g., temperature, precipitation, and air quality. Adventure Spots & Amenities (28.6%) – e.g., number of beaches, waterfalls, campgrounds, scenic lookouts, hiking trails, water/amusement parks.

Each factor was standardized on a 0–10 scale, with higher scores reflecting better conditions for adventure. Some negative factors (like poor air quality) were inverted so higher numbers still meant “better.”

Weightings were applied to reflect importance, then combined into an overall score out of 100 for each state. Scores were also broken down into category-specific rankings.

Factors used:

6 Indicators – 42.84% – Geography & Environment

Lake & River Coverage (%)

Flatness (Highest – Lowest Elevation (feet))

Terrain Ruggedness (Higher = More Rugged)

% Forest Cover

Number of WWF Ecoregions

State & National Park Coverage (%)

5 Indicators – 28.56% – Climate & Air Quality

Average Relative High Temperature Variability (Apr-Oct, 2015-24)

Average High Temperature (Fahrenheit, Apr-Oct, 2015-24)

Average Relative Precipitation Variability (Apr-Oct, 2015-24)

Average Monthly Precipitation (inches, Apr-Oct, 2015-24)

Median Air Quality Index (2024, Higher = Worse)

9 Indicators – 28.56% – Adventure Spots & Amenities

Number of Waterfalls (per 100k)

Number of Scenic Lookouts (per 100k)

Number of Sporting Goods Stores (per 100k)

Number of Campgrounds (per 100k)

Number of Beaches (per 100k)

Number of Water Parks (per 100k)

Number of Amusement Parks (per 100k)

Average Hiking Trail Rating (All Trails)

Average Hiking Trail Difficulty (AllTrails)

Complete state rankings for adventure vacations:

Rank State Overall Score Adventure Amenities Rank Climate & Air Quality Rank Geography & Environment Rank 1 California 62.39 9 6 2 2 Hawaii 61.98 8 2 4 3 Washington 60.09 15 17 3 4 Alaska 58.34 5 50 1 5 New Hampshire 54.63 1 47 17 6 Vermont 54.59 3 26 10 7 Maine 54.33 2 38 13 8 Idaho 53.84 14 10 11 9 Oregon 53.71 12 11 12 10 New York 52.52 13 30 9 11 New Jersey 51.67 20 43 5 12 Pennsylvania 51.67 11 25 15 13 Utah 51.09 16 22 16 14 Montana 51.05 7 4 30 15 Wyoming 50.75 6 27 23 16 Florida 50.64 28 28 6 17 North Carolina 49.76 18 20 18 18 Colorado 49.34 4 15 35 19 Massachusetts 49.17 23 45 8 20 Connecticut 48.97 25 49 7 21 Virginia 48.90 24 12 19 22 Arizona 48.73 17 3 32 23 Tennessee 48.52 21 18 22 24 Wisconsin 47.91 10 41 24 25 West Virginia 46.51 35 21 14 26 Michigan 45.78 22 23 29 27 Georgia 45.42 26 8 31 28 Minnesota 45.19 19 37 28 29 New Mexico 44.33 29 1 43 30 Alabama 43.30 39 9 26 31 Maryland 42.98 40 34 20 32 Texas 42.96 41 5 27 33 Nevada 42.43 30 7 40 34 Kentucky 41.63 45 31 21 35 South Dakota 41.11 31 13 44 36 Missouri 40.77 27 35 41 37 South Carolina 40.75 36 19 36 38 Ohio 40.53 32 24 39 39 Arkansas 40.15 38 33 33 40 Rhode Island 36.60 43 46 38 41 Illinois 36.58 37 40 45 42 Indiana 36.50 33 36 48 43 Delaware 36.09 44 42 42 44 Oklahoma 35.66 47 32 37 45 North Dakota 35.65 34 48 46 46 Louisiana 35.44 49 39 25 47 Nebraska 35.11 46 14 47 48 Mississippi 33.56 50 29 34 49 Iowa 32.43 42 44 50 50 Kansas 32.37 48 16 49

Source: floridarentals.com