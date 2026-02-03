Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read Releases the 2026-2027 Audit Plan

On January 29, Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read released the 2026-2027 Annual Audit Plan. The purpose of the plan is to outline which state agencies and programs will be audited next year. The Audit Plan was created following a year-long development project that under Secretary Read’s direction created a risk-based, impartial audits selection process.

“When I ran for Oregon Secretary of State, I promised to improve how Oregon audits state government and restore trust in our process,” said Secretary Read. “As Auditor-In-Chief, I am keeping that promise by using this impartial, data-driven method to select performance audits. Audits should be aimed at finding and preventing future problems, not pointing out obvious issues after the damage is already done.”

In the past, the risk assessment used to create the audit plan wasn’t clearly documented and lacked transparency. Under Secretary Read’s direction, the Audits Division spent the last year developing an updated method that focuses Oregon’s on the biggest risks, the biggest dollars and the biggest impact.

“This plan keeps politics out and accountability in because our state government should have one job: make life better for Oregonians.” said Secretary Read. “Under this plan, we’re making sure Oregon’s good intentions turn into real results – for you.”

The 2026 – Audit Plan will include the following performance audits:

Oregon Youth Authority: Community Programs – Parole and probation services

Oregon Department of Corrections – Threat detection and mitigation, mail processing

Read the full 2026-2027 Audit Plan and information on the new risk-bases audits selection process on the Secretary of State’s website.

