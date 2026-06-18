Oregon Solar Review

Solar Beats Coal Power for the First Time in May

Associated Press — Even as President Donald Trump boosts coal over clean energy, solar power is hitting new milestones in the U.S. and remains the leading source of new power.

Data released Wednesday by global energy think tank Ember, along with a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association and analytics firm Wood Mackenzie, show the continued growth of solar and decline of coal in the United States despite federal policy. In May, for the first time, solar supplied more of the nation’s electricity than coal, or 12.8%, Ember said. Coal supplied 12.2%, its fourth-lowest monthly share ever.

While Trump is trying to reverse the coal industry’s decline, solar has been the top source for new power for five years, SEIA said. SEIA and Wood Mackenzie said solar and battery storage were practically the only energy resources being built in the first quarter, making up 91% of all new generating capacity.

Go Zero Tour Needs a Few More Stops!

Last call for submissions to the 2026 Go Zero Tour with Solar Oregon! Solar Oregon is seeking homes in the neighborhoods of East Portland/ Buckman/Ladd’s Addition, St. Johns/Cathedral Park, and Woodstock/East Moreland. Project sites should be equipped with solar energy and meet at least two of our three key criteria: net-zero energy, resilience, and smart or efficient design. Please call or email Laura at laura@solaroregon.org / 262-358-3394 with ideas for site submissions or questions.

5% Safe Harbor Back on Table for Large Solar Projects

This week a federal judge has revoked an exclusion that prevented solar and wind projects of a certain scale from receiving tax credits through long-established means for qualification.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has vacated Notice 2025-42, which prevented solar and wind projects larger than 1.5 MW from qualifying for the waning 48E investment and 45Y production tax credits through safe harboring by incurring 5% of a project’s total cost. Solar and wind projects above that scale were limited to completing a “physical work test” to qualify for the subsidies. Now, they can qualify through the 5% safe harbor — with less than a month until its deadline on July 4.

Several groups, including the Oregon Environmental Council, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Public Citizen, filed a lawsuit against the IRS, alleging that the notice — which was published shortly after the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was enacted — had caused material harm against its membership and utility customers.

Oregon Interconnection Grade Moves from a D to a B — thanks to OSSIA!

The Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) released its updated report on state interconnection rules and OSSIA is proud to see that Oregon has moved from a D grade up to a B, largely because of OSSIA’s efforts.

In the past year, OSSIA’s advocacy pushed the Governor to include interconnection improvements in her Executive Orders 25-25 and 25-29. The Orders have already produced concrete changes in allowing third party engineering studies on a wider scope of projects, allowing self-build of interconnection upgrades, and improved data sharing.

In addition, OSSIA advocated for large changes in Pacificorp’s small generator interconnection process, which the PUC recently adopted.

OSSIA is now pushing for further improvements in AR 688 at the Public Utility Commission and in the Interconnection Handbook approval process.

OSSIA’s Executive Director briefed the Oregon Legislature’s House Climate, Energy and Environment Committee at 2:30pm on June 15.

New Prevailing Wage Rate Law Handbook

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) will implement an increase to the Public Works Fee (PWR) cap, rising from $7,500 to $12,500 effective June 5, 2026. This is in response to new legislation passed in the 2026 Legislative Session. (HB 4027 (2026) These fees are essential in supporting the Bureau’s work in enforcing, educating, and conducting outreach related to Oregon’s prevailing wage rate laws.

In preparation for this change, BOLI has updated several documents, including the Prevailing Wage Rate Law Handbook, the Public Works Adjustment Form (WH 40), and the Notice of Public Works and Public Works Fee (WH-81 and WH-39). The revised forms and the updated Prevailing Wage Laws Handbook are now available on the Bureau’s website.

For questions or additional information, please contact PWR.Email@boli.oregon.gov.

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