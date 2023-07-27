Oregon Solar Review

Oregon Solar + Storage Rebate Program Will Continue with Additional $10 Million Investment

The Oregon Department of Energy’s popular Oregon Solar + Storage Rebate Program will continue providing rebates for solar or solar and paired energy storage systems after an additional $10 million investment by the Oregon Legislature.

The program, which provides rebates to homeowners and organizations that serve Oregonians with low incomes, first launched in January 2020. The additional $10 million investment will continue supporting even more solar and storage projects. To date, the program has made funding commitments (either as rebates or reservations for rebates) to more than 4,600 projects, representing over $14 million in rebates. Those rebates leveraged $166 million in total project costs — projects that produce 60,000 kilowatts in annual solar production.

Homeowners are eligible for rebates up to $5,000 for solar and an additional $2,500 for paired energy storage installed together. Low-income service providers – such as nonprofits, municipalities, or other organizations serving low-income Oregonians – are eligible for up to $30,000 for solar plus $15,000 for paired storage. Rebates are issued to ODOE-approved contractors, who pass the full amount of the rebate on as savings to their customers.

The program has a special focus on expanding access to renewable energy to Oregonians who may not otherwise be able to afford the investment in solar. At least 25 percent of rebate funds each year will be reserved for low- or moderate-income residential customers and low-income service providers.

“We’re thankful to receive this additional program investment so we can continue to support Oregon’s clean energy transition,” said ODOE Director Janine Benner. “Not only does it allow us to increase the amount of solar in our state, the paired energy storage projects can strengthen community energy resilience in the event of an emergency or power outage.”

ODOE is now accepting rebate reservations from approved contractors. Oregonians can also learn more about program eligibility and find a list of approved contractors on ODOE’s website.

Energy Trust of Oregon Starts New Storage Incentive Program

Effective July 20th, 2023, solar trade allies will be able to apply for incentives supporting the installation of new battery energy storage systems paired with solar. These incentives can be combined with existing solar incentives to help make solar+storage systems more affordable for our customers.

Incentive Details

Standard Battery Storage Incentives will be available to all residential customers in Portland General Electric and Pacific Power territory. Income-qualified customers who meet Solar Within Reach incentive criteria will also qualify for increased Battery Storage Incentives.

Battery Storage Incentives

Standard Income-Qualified

Portland General Electric

$250/kWh (up to $3,000) $750/kWh (up to $10,000)

Pacific Power

$250/kWh (up to $3,000) $750/kWh (up to $10,000)

Eligibility Criteria

Energy Trust is introducing these incentives to support Oregon homeowners and their resilience goals. When paired with solar, battery storage can provide clean, quiet, safe backup power during outages or disasters like an earthquake. During outages, solar energy saved to a battery can power essentials like lights, refrigerator, medical equipment, or a well pump.

Additionally, “smart” battery energy storage systems also have the capability to deliver broader benefits like providing grid services such as demand response or voltage regulation. Trade allies should understand these resilience and grid flexibility goals as key industry priorities, and as framing for the Energy Trust Battery Storage Incentives.

To be eligible for Battery Storage Incentives, a homeowner must be a customer of PGE or Pacific Power and must install a new qualifying battery energy storage system that is paired with a new or existing solar installation. All installations must meet Energy Trust’s Solar + Storage Design and Installation Requirements.

