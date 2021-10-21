Oregon Solar + Storage Conference is November 2-4

The Oregon Solar + Storage Conference takes place November 2-4 at the Portland Crowne Plaza (near Moda Center), 1441 NE Second Avenue in Portland.

Proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours or p;roof of vaccination will be checked at registration every time you enter the conference. Masks will be required at all times inside.

The Oregon Solar + Storage Industries Association’s Policy and Utility Scale PV-focused tracks on Wednesday and Thursday are featuring these amazing topics and more:

AC/DC Coupled Storage Solutions

Advancing Green Hydrogen in the Pacific NW

Oregon, Washington & Federal Legislative Roundtable

Public Utility Commission Roundup

Equity and The Future Of Solar Incentives

To register, please click here: ossia.regfox.com/ossc2021 .

To view sponsorship information, please click here: orssia.org/osec/sponsor .