Oregon Solar + Storage Conference is November 2-4

The Oregon Solar + Storage Conference takes place November 2-4 at the Portland Crowne Plaza (near Moda Center), 1441 NE Second Avenue in Portland.
Proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours or p;roof of vaccination will be checked at registration every time you enter the conference. Masks will be required at all times inside.
The Oregon Solar + Storage Industries Association’s Policy and Utility Scale PV-focused tracks on Wednesday and Thursday are featuring these amazing topics and more:
- AC/DC Coupled Storage Solutions
- Advancing Green Hydrogen in the Pacific NW
- Oregon, Washington & Federal Legislative Roundtable
- Public Utility Commission Roundup
- Equity and The Future Of Solar Incentives
To register, please click here: ossia.regfox.com/ossc2021.
To view sponsorship information, please click here: orssia.org/osec/sponsor.