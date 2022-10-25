Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Oregon Solar + Storage Conference November 1-3

Oregon Solar + Storage Conference November 1-3

0
By on E-Headlines

Keynote Speaker Jeremy Twitchell
Senior Energy Analyst, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

The Role of Storage in a Clean, Flexible and Equitable Energy Future

Attend the Oregon Solar Career Expo — it’s Free!
November 1 – 3, 2022
Registration is Open
Register Here
View the 2022 OSSC Agenda

Looking to hire? Looking for a job? We’ve got people for you to meet!

Your Next Career Move Starts Here >>>

Volunteers Needed!

Want to attend the conference but are a student or unemployed?  Volunteer with us and come for free!  Click the button below to sign up.
Volunteer 
Sponsorship Information

Important Dates:

Registration Opens
August 22, 2022

Solar Career Expo
November 1, 2022

Energy Trust Contractor Day
November 1, 2022

Solar + Storage Conference
November 1-3, 2022

www.orssia.org

Share.

About Author

CBN

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply