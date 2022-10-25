Oregon Solar + Storage Conference November 1-3

Keynote Speaker Jeremy Twitchell

Senior Energy Analyst, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

The Role of Storage in a Clean, Flexible and Equitable Energy Future

Attend the Oregon Solar Career Expo — it’s Free!

November 1 – 3, 2022

Registration is Open

Register Here

View the 2022 OSSC Agenda

Looking to hire? Looking for a job? We’ve got people for you to meet!

Your Next Career Move Starts Here >>>

Volunteers Needed!

Want to attend the conference but are a student or unemployed? Volunteer with us and come for free! Click the button below to sign up.

Volunteer

Sponsorship Information

Important Dates:

Registration Opens

August 22, 2022

Solar Career Expo

November 1, 2022

Energy Trust Contractor Day

November 1, 2022

Solar + Storage Conference

November 1-3, 2022

www.orssia.org