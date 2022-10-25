Oregon Solar + Storage Conference November 1-3

Keynote Speaker Jeremy Twitchell
Senior Energy Analyst, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
The Role of Storage in a Clean, Flexible and Equitable Energy Future
Attend the Oregon Solar Career Expo — it’s Free!
November 1 – 3, 2022
Registration is Open
Register Here
View the 2022 OSSC Agenda
Looking to hire? Looking for a job? We’ve got people for you to meet!
Your Next Career Move Starts Here >>>
Volunteers Needed!
Want to attend the conference but are a student or unemployed? Volunteer with us and come for free! Click the button below to sign up.
Volunteer
Sponsorship Information
Important Dates:
Registration Opens
August 22, 2022
Solar Career Expo
November 1, 2022
Energy Trust Contractor Day
November 1, 2022
Solar + Storage Conference
November 1-3, 2022