Oregon Spirit Distillers Announces Fourth Annual Oregon Whiskey Festival

(Graphic courtesy of Oregon Spirit Distillers)

Oregon’s independent craft spirit scene takes center stage in Bend with the return of the fourth annual Oregon Whiskey Festival, set to take place on September 20 from 3-7pm at Oregon Spirit Distillers.

Brought to you by title sponsor WaFed Bank of Bend the Oregon Whiskey Festival will showcase the craftsmanship and diversity of Oregon-made Whiskey, featuring distilleries from across the state. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a state-wide variety of Whiskies, creating their own personalized tasting journey.

Beyond the whiskey tasting, attendees will enjoy live music and food trucks, shop vendor booths and order their favorite classic whiskey cocktails from the bar!

Additionally, VIP ticket holders will attend a Friday evening cocktail party with emphasis on whiskey making education and a hands-on single barrel selection process opportunity. On Saturday the VIP ticket holders are granted a one-hour early entry window to the festival to experience the different distilleries offerings without the large crowd.

Tickets to the Oregon Whiskey Festival include a commemorative glass and eight taster tokens — each worth one pour from a distillery, allowing them to extensively explore Oregon’s whiskies.

Tickets are currently on sale on Eventbrite — eventbrite.com.

Key Event Details:

Date: September 20-21 for VIP ticket holders

September 21 for general admission ticket holders

Time: 3-7pm on Saturday for general admission ticket holders

6-9pm on Friday for VIP ticket holders and 2-7pm on Saturday for VIP ticket holders.

Location: Oregon Spirit Distillers — 740 NE First St. Bend, OR 97701

Ticket Includes: Commemorative glass, eight taster tokens, and entry

VIP Ticket Includes: Friday night cocktail party with great food, drinks and education on whiskey barrel selection. Early entry to the festival on Saturday with commemorative glass, eight taster tokens and access to private VIP section of festival.

oregonspiritdistillers.com