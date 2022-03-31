Oregon State Board of Trustees to Consider 2022-23 Tuition at April 8 Meeting

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet April 8 to consider tuition rates and student fees for the 2022-23 academic year, the university’s ten-year financial forecast and a funding request to the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

The board will also consider approving amendments to the university’s investment policy and hear reports on the recent legislative session, university public and alumni opinion research, and interpersonal and gender-based violence prevention and support programs. The board also will hear an update from the presidential search advisory committee.

The meeting will take place in person from 9:15am to 3:15pm in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union on the Corvallis campus.

Board committees will meet from 8am to 4:30pm on Thursday, April 7 in the Horizon Room.

Board and committee agendas and meeting materials will be posted as they are available at oregonstate.edu/leadership/trustees/meetings.

Members of the public may attend the meetings in person and view the meetings at leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/osu-board-trustees-video-stream. For accommodations, please contact 541-737-3449 or brigitte.graham@oregonstate.edu at least 48 hours in advance.

