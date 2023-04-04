Oregon State Board of Trustees to Discuss Tuition, Ten-Year Business Forecast, OSU-Cascades Student Success Center at April 13-14 Meeting

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet April 13-14 to consider tuition rates for the next academic year, the construction of a proposed student success center at OSU-Cascades, the university’s ten-year business forecast and stipends for certain members of public boards.

The board will meet from 9:15am to 3pm April 14 in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union on the Corvallis campus. Board committees will meet April 13 from 8am to 3:25pm in the same location.

All meetings are open to the public and can be attended in person, on Zoom or on the phone by calling 1-888-475-4499 (meeting ID: 655 466 888). Meeting agendas and materials are posted as they become available on the board’s website.

A public comment period is provided at the beginning of every board meeting and before the board votes on any action item listed on the full board agenda. Public comment can be made in person, via Zoom or provided in writing at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting to trustees@oregonstate.edu. For more detailed instructions visit https://beav.es/56x.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by April 11 to trustees@oregonstate.edu or Stacy Jeffries at 541-737-3449.

During the April 14 meeting, the board will consider a resolution that would allow for the payment of stipends to trustees earning less than $50,000 annually to help lessen potential barriers to participation in board service.

The trustees will also hear a presentation on university protocols and principles for communicating on social and political matters and local, national and global tragedies. Additionally, the trustees will receive updates on university strategic planning and activities within the Oregon Legislature.

On April 13, the board’s Executive, Audit and Governance Committee will meet from 8-9:35am to hear a progress report from the Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance, to receive an information technology ecosystem/security risk management report and to discuss stipends for certain members of public boards.

The Academic Strategies Committee will meet from 9:45am to 11:55am to discuss enrollment management and to receive briefings on undergraduate and graduate education and financial aid. The committee will also receive a report regarding institutional and program accreditation and academic programs in development or review.

The Finance and Administration Committee will meet from 12:30-3:25pm to discuss Oregon State’s ten-year business forecast, the proposed OSU-Cascades Student Success Center, the university’s operating budget outlook, and tuition rates, mandatory fees and student incidental fees. As well, the committee will receive an insurance and risk management update and hear an update from the vice president for finance and administration on an innovation district proposed for the OSU-Cascades campus.

