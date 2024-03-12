Oregon State Extension Presents the Central Oregon Small Farm School 2024

The Central Oregon Agricultural Show announced the upcoming Small Farm School event scheduled for April 6, 2024. The event is co-produced by the School of Ranch, The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District, and the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance, and will be held during the Central Oregon Agricultural Show at the fairgrounds in Redmond.

Designed for small farm owners, agricultural professionals, and enthusiasts, this one-day event will cover a broad spectrum of topics including land planning, business development, animal health, and irrigation management. Sessions will be led by some of Oregon’s leading small farm experts, offering attendees invaluable insights and advice tailored to the unique challenges of small-scale farming.

Registration is open with a special early bird discount available until March 15. For more information, to view the full schedule, or to register, please visit schoolofranch.regfox.com/4-6-23-small-farm-school.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with fellow farmers and enhance your knowledge and skills to thrive in the small farm industry.

oregonstate.edu