Oregon State Hosts State of Black Affairs Summit in Portland

Oregon State University is hosting a daylong summit May 25 at the OSU Portland Center for faculty, administrators, advocates and community members from across Oregon to learn, network and discuss ideas facing Black professionals, staff and students in the state.

The inaugural State of Black Affairs Summit takes place from 8am to 5pm and can be attended in person or virtually. The event will include four sessions focused on education and four on other professional areas, as well as networking opportunities and a happy hour.

“Our hope is that this will become an annual event to reflect on where we have been and to bring leaders together to strategize on how to better support and center Black lives,” said event co-organizer Tenisha Tevis, assistant professor in the College of Education at Oregon State University.

Topics include assisting Black students in the K-20 pipeline, supporting Black mental health, recruiting and retaining Black talent and Black athletics.

Speakers include professors, directors of diversity initiatives and business leaders. Lisa C. Willis, an apparel wear test analyst for Nike, former USA Gold Medalist and retired WNBA player, is the keynote speaker. She is the author of “When the Buzzer Sounds: A guide to transition players from the court to life after hoops” and has traveled the world as a professional speaker and leadership consultant.

The President’s Commission on the Status of Black Faculty & Staff Affairs at Oregon State University is hosting the event. The cost is $100 to attend in-person and $75 to attend virtually.

Registration is highly encouraged by May 1. To find out more, see leadership.oregonstate.edu/pcsbfsa/blacksummit. The OSU Portland Center is located at 555 SW Morrison Street in downtown Portland.

