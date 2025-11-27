Oregon Statewide Report Card Released

The 2024-25 edition of the Oregon Statewide Report Card is now available on the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) website. This annual look at Oregon’s kindergarten through grade 12 education system compiles key data on students, teachers and schools in one place for ease of access and transparency.

“This annual report is a vital tool that helps us understand how our students and schools are doing—where we are making progress, where we can do better, and how we can continue refining the ways we serve communities across our state,” ODE Director Dr. Charlene Williams said. “We are building a system where continuous improvement is part of our culture, and where every public resource is invested in ways that research and experience show make the greatest difference for students. That’s the promise of accountability. That’s the work ahead. And together, we’re going to deliver.”

Oregon Statewide Report Card

The Oregon Statewide Report Card includes important education outcome data, most of which has already been released in the last year:

There are 379 unique languages spoken by Oregon students.

There were 3,713 Oregon State Seals of Biliteracy (OSSB) awarded to students for the 2024-25 school year, an increase of 465 from the previous year. This is the fourth year in a row that the count of awarded OSSBs has increased.

The number of women serving as school district superintendents increased 3.2 percentage points to 39.6%.

Oregon classrooms continue to become more diverse: Students of color now make up 42.5% of the state’s K-12 student body, an increase of 0.9 percentage points from the previous year. Teachers of color represent 14.1% of classroom educators, an increase of 0.4 percentage points.

The percentage of ninth graders on-track to graduate increased in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24. The total statewide rate increased by 1.8 percentage points to 86.6% and is the highest rate ever reported.

SEED Survey Statewide Report

The Student Educational Equity Development (SEED) Survey Statewide Report summarizes the key findings from this annual survey that is offered to all students in grades 3-11 across Oregon. Reviewing the SEED data alongside the Statewide Report Card adds nuance and depth to the numbers, helping ODE make connections between data and what students are telling us.

The 2024-25 survey captured the voices of more than 180,000 students on topics ranging from their sense of feeling valued and welcome at school, to the learning opportunities they have at school, and their plans following graduation.

Important findings in the report include:

92% of students perceive that there are adults at their school who care about them and 84% of students agree that they feel welcome at their school. These indicators of belonging have a strong positive association with attendance and with ninth grade on-track rates. Some student groups consistently report a lower sense of belonging across elementary, middle and high school, including students with disabilities and students experiencing poverty.

80% of students in 4th grade report that they sometimes or often work in groups to talk about a math problem. Having more opportunities for math discussion is correlated with greater math self-efficacy and achievement.

59% of students in grade 6-11 report that they regularly participate in extracurriculars at school. Participation in extracurricular activities is correlated with higher attendance rates and an increased sense of belonging.

79% of students in grade 7-11 agreed that they have opportunities to take courses that will help them achieve their future goals.

This year’s report also includes new domain scores, which aggregate responses to make the data more interpretable and allow ODE to disaggregate the results by student group. ODE is excited about the potential for this additional reporting to further support districts in their equity work.

