Oregon Students Overwhelmingly Report Benefiting from Summer Learning Programs

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) today released the 2025 Student Voice Summer Survey Report, capturing the perspectives of more than 8,200 students who participated in summer learning programs. The findings reinforce the important role that high-quality summer learning programs play in helping students strengthen reading and literacy skills, build confidence, and develop a sense of belonging in their programs, classrooms, and communities.

The survey represents one of the largest statewide collections of student perspectives on summer learning in the nation and provides valuable insight into the learning conditions that help our students thrive. Students consistently reported feeling safe, welcomed, supported, and engaged in their summer programs – conditions that research shows are essential for meaningful learning and participation.

Among the Report’s Findings

76% of students said their summer program helped them better understand what they read.

74% said their program helped them become better readers and writers.

More than 90% reported feeling safe and welcomed in their summer program.

More than 80% said their program helped them feel active, healthy, inspired to try new things, and good about themselves.

“Students are telling us that these programs help them grow as readers, build confidence, try new things, and feel connected to their communities,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “These targeted, proven investments my administration has fought for give our kids the opportunity to build their ideal future. Let’s keep going.”

The 2025 Student Voice Summer Survey gives students an opportunity to reflect on their summer learning experiences and provides educators with actionable feedback to continuously improve programs. Responses were collected from 8,234 students entering grades 3-12 participating in summer programs supported through state and federal funding, including Oregon’s State Summer Learning Grant and 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

While the survey focuses on students’ summer learning experiences, it complements ODE’s 2025 Summer Learning Grant Implementation Report, which reports progress toward grantee-established literacy goals aligned to Oregon standards measured through required pre/post assessments and other approved literacy measures. Together, these reports provide multiple sources of evidence about both students’ experiences and the academic outcomes of Oregon’s summer learning programs.

The report highlights that students consistently experience summer programs as places where they build relationships, explore new interests, strengthen literacy skills, and develop confidence. It also identifies opportunities for continued growth, including expanding student leadership opportunities, strengthening identity-affirming practices, and increasing access to career-connected learning.

“Summer learning is about more than preventing learning loss,” said Dr. Charlene Williams, ODE Director. “This report demonstrates that academic growth and engaging learning experiences go hand in hand. When students experience strong relationships, meaningful learning, and evidence-based literacy instruction together, they tell us they are becoming stronger readers, more confident learners, and more connected to their school communities.”

ODE extends its appreciation to school districts, education service districts, Tribal partners, community-based organizations, and summer learning providers across Oregon for creating learning environments where students can thrive.

oregon.gov/ode