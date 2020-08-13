Oregon Utilities, with Support from Oregon Clean Fuels Program, Launch New Electric Transportation Educational Campaign

Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have announced using funds generated from the sale of Oregon Clean Fuels Program credits to launch of Oregoin’ Electric, a new interactive transportation electrification awareness campaign and mobile game that will reward users with real-life prizes as they virtually learn about the ways electricity powers transportation across the state. App users can earn points that are redeemable for prizes, including a free two-year lease on a Chevy Bolt from NW Chevy Dealers, annual passes to Oregon State Parks, a home electric vehicle charger worth $600 and gift cards to Burgerville, among many others.

Oregon is a national leader in electric vehicle adoption, though electricity fuels more than just cars in our state. It powers electric buses in Josephine County, e-tractors in Grants Pass, wheelchairs in Pendleton and even e-bike wine tours in Hood River. Oregoin’ Electric aims to educate Oregonians about the ways they can embrace electric transportation in their everyday lives, from emerging innovations to daily activities.

“Oregon’s transportation future is electric. As a utility, we have a critical role to play in making sure electric transportation infrastructure and information is readily available,” said Aaron Milano, product portfolio manager for Transportation Electrification at Portland General Electric. “Electric transportation is here today and can work for everyone. Oregoin’ Electric is a fun way to highlight how Oregonians are using electric fuel to power the transportation sector.”

The campaign and app are funded by the sale of Oregon Clean Fuels Program credits generated by electric vehicle owners in Pacific Power and Portland General Electric territories. The utilities are using a portion of these funds to engage with and educate Oregonians about the prevalence of transportation electrification, how easy it is to use and how it works for everyone. The Oregon Clean Fuels Program, administered by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, requires a 25 percent decrease in the carbon intensity of Oregon’s transportation fuels (relevant to 2015 levels) by 2035.

“Oregonians from Talent to Joseph are swapping their gas-powered cars for electric vehicles to save money and reduce their carbon footprint,” said Eva DeCesaro, senior product manager of Electric Transportation at Pacific Power. “Pacific Power is supporting the transition by offering Electric Mobility Grants, technical assistance programs and teaming up with PGE and others in the state to promote Oregoin’ Electric. This campaign is a fun and engaging way for Oregonians to learn about the positive impact of electric transportation.”

Now and into the future, Oregon utilities and the Oregon Clean Fuels Program are committed to making clean transportation choices easy and accessible for all. To play and redeem prizes, download the Oregoin’ Electric app on IOS or Android equipped devices.

oregoinelectric.com