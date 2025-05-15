Oregon Workers Will Have More Protection Against Age Discrimination Under Senate Bill Passed on May 13

Rejecting a job applicant because of their age is against state and federal law, but up to now, it was legal for employers to ask screening questions that would reveal an applicant’s age. Senate Bill 3187 closes that gap, prohibiting employers from requesting certain information in the early stages of hiring, like birth date or graduation year.

“Adults of all ages have valuable skills and knowledge for Oregon’s workplaces, and older workers often bring years of invaluable experience,” said Senator Deb Patterson (D – Salem). “They deserve a fair shot to compete for jobs without prejudice, and this legislation will safeguard that opportunity.”

The measure passed in the Senate today prevents employers, prospective employers, or employment agencies from requesting age-identifying information prior to an initial interview or conditional job offer. Some exceptions will remain legal, such as age limits necessary to comply with existing laws or regulations. The anti-discrimination provision in SB 3187 will apply equally to employees and apprentices.

Three Senate Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the bill. It passed in a vote of 20 to 9 and now heads to the Oregon House of Representatives.

