Oregon’s Economy Remains Stable, Presents Opportunity for Investments in 2024 Session

Yesterday, the Office of Economic Analysis released and presented to Oregon legislators its December revenue forecast and economic outlook, which indicated Oregon’s economy is stable.

Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) is releasing the following statement:

“Today’s forecast shows Oregon’s economy is stable and it is clear the state will be able to continue to deliver the investments made during the 2023 session. As inflation wanes, we want to continue to reduce costs for Oregonians, make life more affordable, and grow the middle class. In the 2024 session, the Senate will focus additional investments in the state’s top priorities, including housing, homelessness, and building out more treatment capacity to address the drug crisis. We must also be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, acknowledging that we have many forecasts remaining until the next state budget.”

