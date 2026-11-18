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Because of a massive shift toward online shopping, many retail stores in Oregon and beyond are struggling. It’s a sad state of affairs for people who prefer to shop in person. However, some businesses are defying the odds and drawing in loyal customers thanks to a strong product selection, helpful staff, and a warm, welcoming environment. This definitely applies to gaming stores, although they still face an uphill battle.

Gamers are opting for digital downloads

Alongside shopping for hoodies online, gamers, in particular, are opting for digital downloads. These convenient purchases enable gamers to buy titles without leaving the house, providing a smooth shopping experience that suits modern-day players. This has resulted in major chains being shut down all over the country, such as GameStop, plus a clear decline in the amount of physical game sales that are occurring. Gamers are changing how they shop, making it tricky for many gaming stores to operate in today’s environment.

Steam and the Epic Games Store stand out

The opportunity to order in minutes online has certainly played a part here, with online gaming sites also standing out to many gamers. Players can dabble in DraftKings casino games like Cleopatra Triple Fortune on a smartphone device in seconds; huge gaming libraries like Steam house unmissable PC titles and cheap classics, the Epic Games Store boasts a strong collection of leading releases to tackle, and there are also options like Kongregate that have been sharing free games for well over a decade now.

Oregon’s gaming stores are still fighting

Despite the evident competition Oregon’s gaming stores are facing – plus all other gaming-related shops in the nation – many stores have managed to stay alive in these testing times. Some stores have built strong reputations in their local areas; others have amassed large communities of gamers who attend regularly for competitions and other events; and others simply have unbeatable retro selections and the latest peripherals you’ll struggle to find anywhere else.

TOTL Games is a go-to pick for many local gamers

One store that continues to bring customers in thanks to its helpful staff and eye-catching collection of gaming-related goods is TOTL Games, where players can invest in classic releases and today’s greatest games. Also offering reasonably priced goods and an inclusive atmosphere, TOTL Games is a go-to pick for many gamers in the area.

Retro Game Trader offers a great service

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Retro Game Trader is another gaming store that is fighting back against the online wave with a collection of favorites from previous times. This retro gaming store’s massive selection is unrivaled, while its knowledgeable staff is always there to help you find the biggest and best bargains. For people who value shopping in person and holding products before parting with their hard-earned cash, Retro Game Trader offers a service many people value.

SideQuest Games is another popular gaming store

Although the online shopping scene is harming many gaming stores, businesses that have built up large communities over a few years have been able to rely on returning customers to keep them alive and thriving. SideQuest Games can attest to that, with its retro delights and eye-catching modern products keeping customers fully engaged. With fair prices also supporting SideQuest Games’ cause, this gaming store can stay afloat for years to come. However, like so many gaming stores, nothing is certain.