Oregon’s Recycling Leadership Grows with the Recycling Modernization Act (RMA)

(Photos courtesy of Deschutes County Solid Waste)

Oregon has long been recognized as a pioneer in recycling and environmental stewardship. It became the first state to pass a bottle bill in 1971, aimed at reducing litter and conserving resources. By 1983, legislation passed the Opportunity to Recycle Act, requiring cities with populations over 4,000 to offer recycling, and by 1991, expanded these services to include more materials. Oregonians integrated recycling into their daily habits, keeping waste out of landfills by efficiently utilizing curbside recycling bins and drop-off depots.

However, global market shifts and escalating environmental concerns have presented new challenges. These changes have urged the state to rethink and modernize its recycling framework. With the recently implemented Recycling Modernization Act (RMA), Oregon once again takes the lead as the first state to require producers and manufacturers of packaging, paper products, and food serviceware to contribute to funding recycling services.

Why This Matters

Inconsistent access to recycling across Oregon has created gaps in service and confusion about what materials can be recycled.

The new law will standardize recycling statewide, expand drop-off locations, and improve infrastructure.

Producer shared responsibility will help fund education & outreach, contamination reduction efforts, and overall system upgrades.

The law also ensures that recyclable materials go to environmentally and socially responsible end markets.

While there are already changes in Deschutes County, full implementation will take several years. Behind-the-scenes upgrades are already underway, with expanded recycling options, including drop-off sites for hard-to-recycle items, coming soon.

If your business or organization would like to schedule a presentation for staff or community members to learn more about recycling and waste prevention programs, contact jackie.mueller@deschutes.org at the Department of Solid Waste. Join the Redmond Chamber Lunch and Learn series on November 18, 2025, to learn more about RMA and waste prevention strategies.

deschutes.org/solidwaste