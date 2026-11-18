(Graphic courtesy of State of Oregon Employment Department)

Oregon’s unemployment rate was little changed at 4.9% in October from 5.0% in September. It has held to a range between 4.9% and 5.3% for the past 21 months, since February 2025 when it was 4.9%. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.1% in October and 4.2% in September.

In October, Oregon’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment declined by 300 jobs, following a revised gain of 4,700 jobs in September. October’s gains were largest in professional and business services (+2,200 jobs); health care and social assistance (+1,300); and leisure and hospitality (+900). Losses were largest in construction (-1,800 jobs); retail trade (-1,500); and wholesale trade (-1,400).

Several industries rebounded over the past three months. Professional and business services added 3,200 jobs since July. Manufacturing added 2,600 jobs since July, partially reversing steady declines during the past three years. Leisure and hospitality added 2,400 jobs in the past three months, following a flat employment trend during the prior three years.

Government added 2,300 jobs since July, following losses in prior months.

Health care and social assistance was the fastest growing industry in the past 12 months, adding 6,700 jobs, or 2.1% in that time. While the health care industries have seen slower growth, social assistance continued its very rapid growth of the past four years, adding 3,900 jobs, or 4.6%, in the past 12 months.

Construction employment continued its decline of the past three years. At 108,200 jobs in October, it was down 5,300 jobs, or 4.7%, in the past 12 months. Losses during that time were most pronounced in building equipment contractors (-2,700 jobs, or -8.1%) and building finishing contractors (-1,200 jobs, or -8.2%). Since reaching a record high of 118,900 jobs in June 2023, construction declined by 10,700 jobs, or 9.0%.

Notes:

All numbers in the above narrative are seasonally adjusted except for the component industries within construction, health care, and social assistance.

The Oregon Employment Department and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) work cooperatively to develop and publish monthly Oregon payroll employment and labor force data. The estimates of monthly job gains and losses are based on a survey of businesses. The estimates of unemployment are based on a survey of households and other sources.

The Oregon Employment Department publishes payroll employment estimates that are revised quarterly by using employment counts from employer unemployment insurance tax records. All department publications use this Official Oregon Series data unless noted otherwise. This month’s release incorporates the April, May, and June 2026 tax records data. The department continues to make the original nonfarm payroll employment series available; these data are produced by the BLS.