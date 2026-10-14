Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Was 5.0% in September

(Graphic courtesy of Oregon Employment Department)

Oregon’s unemployment rate was little changed at 5.0% in September and 5.1% in August. It has held to a tight range between 5.0% and 5.3% for the past 19 months, since March 2025 when it was 5.0%. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.2% in September and 4.1% in August.

In September, Oregon’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment rose by 5,800 jobs, following a revised gain of 2,600 jobs in August. September’s gains were largest in construction (+2,000 jobs); health care and social assistance (+1,700); and leisure and hospitality (+1,300). Losses were largest in retail trade (-1,500 jobs).

In the past 12 months, payroll employment rose by 2,600 jobs, or 0.1%. Health care and social assistance continued its rapid growth during the past four years by adding 12,100 jobs, or 3.8%, in the past 12 months. Other services (+1,600 jobs, or 2.4%) and private education (+1,300, or 3.6%) were the other major industries that added the most jobs since September 2025. Manufacturing (-4,300 jobs, or -2.4%) cut the most jobs in that time, followed by government (-4,000 jobs, or -1.3%).

Construction employment drifted upward during April through August, then jumped higher by 2,000 jobs in September. In the past 12 months, each of the three component industries expanded: construction of buildings (+900 jobs); specialty trade contractors (+500); and heavy and civil engineering construction (+100).

Several industries rebounded over the most recent two months. Government added 1,300 jobs since July, following losses in prior months. Nonetheless, it has cut 4,000 jobs in the past 12 months. Manufacturing added 1,700 jobs since July, partially reversing steady declines during the past three years. Leisure and hospitality’s September gain reversed losses in June and July.

Notes:

All numbers in the above narrative are seasonally adjusted except for the component industries within construction.

The Oregon Employment Department and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) work cooperatively to develop and publish monthly Oregon payroll employment and labor force data. The estimates of monthly job gains and losses are based on a survey of businesses. The estimates of unemployment are based on a survey of households and other sources.

The Oregon Employment Department publishes payroll employment estimates that are revised quarterly by using employment counts from employer unemployment insurance tax records. All department publications use this Official Oregon Series data unless noted otherwise. This month’s release incorporates the January, February, and March 2026 tax records data. The department continues to make the original nonfarm payroll employment series available; these data are produced by the BLS.

https://www.qualityinfo.org/documents/20118/37559/Employment+in+Oregon?cn=October2026