Oregon’s Vote-By-Mail System Remains Secure

On Tuesday, September 8, the Oregon State Legislature’s House Interim Committee on Rules heard the status of federal interference with Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s August 24 decision lifting a lower-court injunction that blocked President Trump’s executive order targeting mail-in voting.

The ruling addressed only the timing of the states’ lawsuit, not whether the executive order itself is lawful, and it does not change Oregonians’ ability to vote by mail this November.

“Vote by mail works, and Oregonians overwhelmingly support it,” said House Majority Leader Ben Bowman (D – Tigard, Metzger, S Beaverton). “Oregon will fight any and all attempts to undermine our elections system.”

Oregon’s elections remain governed by Oregon law, and the Secretary of State has directed county clerks to continue administering the November election under existing state procedures and timelines.

oregon.gov