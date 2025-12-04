OSSIA Annual Member Meeting in Bend

- Come join us this Friday, OSSIA Annual Member Meeting, December 5 in Bend!
- How OSSIA served the solar industry in 2025 – annual report
- Meet your nominees for the OSSIA Board of Directors
OSSIA Annual Meeting this Friday!
Register now, time is running out
Please register now for this year’s OSSIA Annual Member Meeting — we’re looking forward to another great gathering of Oregon’s solar and storage community!
📅 Date: Friday, December 5, 2025
📍 Location: The Riverhouse Lodge, Bend, OR
This event is a chance to network with Oregon’s solar leaders, OSSIA’s, hear about OSSIA’s successes for the industry in 2025 and how we will help you navigate through 2026.
💡 OSSIA Members: Please email Kristi at Kristi@orssia.org to receive your member registration code before completing your registration.
Please make sure you complete the checkout process fully to receive your confirmation email.
New to OSSIA? You’ll have a chance to give your 30 second intro to the entire membership!
OSSIA Annual Member Meeting – Agenda
Explore the OSSIA 2025 Annual Member Meeting Agenda
Our Annual Member Meeting brings together industry leaders, innovators, and advocates across Oregon’s solar and storage ecosystem. This year’s agenda is packed with insightful sessions, including:
- Highlights from 2025 and OSSIA’s vision for 2026
- Policy and technical successes
- Workforce development and OSEEF updates
- Keynote presentation: Solar Saves Farms
- Board of Directors election, awards, and open discussions
Plus, enjoy plenty of networking opportunities, lunch, coffee breaks, and a closing happy hour.
Download the full agenda to plan your day and ensure you don’t miss any of the exciting sessions!
How OSSIA Served the Solar Industry in 2025
OSSIA’s 2025 Annual Report
We’re excited to share a powerful look at everything OSSIA has accomplished over the past year—from major policy wins and industry milestones to expanded workforce programs and new opportunities ahead.
Thank you OSSIA members! Your engagement made these wins possible.
This report highlights the momentum we’ve built together and the incredible work happening across Oregon’s solar and storage ecosystem.
⭐ Click here to dive into the OSSIA 2025 Annual Report and see how we’re shaping the future of clean energy in Oregon!
Meet your nominees for OSSIA’s Board of Directors Elections
This year OSSIA has four openings on our Board of Directors. In order to vote in OSSIA’s board elections you need to be a member in good standing with 2025 dues paid. OSSIA members can vote either in-person or online during the December 5th annual meeting.