OSSIA Annual Member Meeting in Bend

Come join us this Friday, OSSIA Annual Member Meeting, December 5 in Bend!

How OSSIA served the solar industry in 2025 – annual report

Meet your nominees for the OSSIA Board of Directors

OSSIA Annual Meeting this Friday!

Register now, time is running out

Please register now for this year’s OSSIA Annual Member Meeting — we’re looking forward to another great gathering of Oregon’s solar and storage community!

📅 Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

📍 Location: The Riverhouse Lodge, Bend, OR

This event is a chance to network with Oregon’s solar leaders, OSSIA’s, hear about OSSIA’s successes for the industry in 2025 and how we will help you navigate through 2026.

💡 OSSIA Members: Please email Kristi at Kristi@orssia.org to receive your member registration code before completing your registration.

👉 Register Now

Please make sure you complete the checkout process fully to receive your confirmation email.

New to OSSIA? You’ll have a chance to give your 30 second intro to the entire membership!

OSSIA Annual Member Meeting – Agenda

Explore the OSSIA 2025 Annual Member Meeting Agenda

Our Annual Member Meeting brings together industry leaders, innovators, and advocates across Oregon’s solar and storage ecosystem. This year’s agenda is packed with insightful sessions, including:

Highlights from 2025 and OSSIA’s vision for 2026

Policy and technical successes

Workforce development and OSEEF updates

Keynote presentation: Solar Saves Farms

Board of Directors election, awards, and open discussions

Plus, enjoy plenty of networking opportunities, lunch, coffee breaks, and a closing happy hour.

How OSSIA Served the Solar Industry in 2025

We’re excited to share a powerful look at everything OSSIA has accomplished over the past year—from major policy wins and industry milestones to expanded workforce programs and new opportunities ahead.

Thank you OSSIA members! Your engagement made these wins possible.

This report highlights the momentum we’ve built together and the incredible work happening across Oregon’s solar and storage ecosystem.

⭐ Click here to dive into the OSSIA 2025 Annual Report and see how we’re shaping the future of clean energy in Oregon!

Meet your nominees for OSSIA’s Board of Directors Elections

This year OSSIA has four openings on our Board of Directors. In order to vote in OSSIA’s board elections you need to be a member in good standing with 2025 dues paid. OSSIA members can vote either in-person or online during the December 5th annual meeting.

Click here for OSSIA’s Proxy Voting policy.

orssia.org