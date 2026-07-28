OSSIA Fighting Against PGE’s New Meter Base Upgrade Requirement

PGE’s New Meter Base Upgrade Requirement – OSSIA is Fighting for Solar

This spring PGE instituted a new requirement in their Electrical Service Requirements (ESR) that requires all banjo and ringless meter bases to be upgraded during the installation of any size solar project. This adds considerable cost to the solar project and provides little to no benefit for the customer.

OSSIA has strongly objected to this new requirement, especially for ringless meter bases – if there is no increase amperage, there is no technical reason for this upgrade and solar customers should not have to pay for it. It creates an unfair burden for customers, adding between $2K-$10K in costs.

OSSIA is working closely with the PUC and we hope to hear from PGE soon. PGE staff have told OSSIA members that a revised process change will be announced soon.

If you’d like to be more involved in this issue, consider joining the DG or technical committees. Email angela@orssia.org to join!

Virtual Power Plant Stakeholders Series Join the Conversation

Rockcress Consulting, ResIntel, and Portland State University invite you to the Oregon Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Summer Series — a collaborative learning opportunity designed to build a shared understanding of Virtual Power Plants and explore what they could mean for Oregon.

Across three interactive workshops, participants will hear from national experts, engage with peers from across the energy ecosystem, and explore the opportunities, challenges, and tradeoffs associated with VPPs. Our goal is to create an accessible, balanced space for learning and dialogue, where participants can ask questions, share perspectives, and develop their own informed viewpoints.

Whether you’re new to the concept or already working in the field, this series will provide practical information, real-world examples, and opportunities to connect with others interested in Oregon’s energy future.

Hybrid events, all 9-11:30am PT:

July 30 – What is a VPP?

August 27 – What could VPP policy look like in Oregon?

September 24 – How do we deploy a VPP locally?

ETO RFQ for Solar Verifiers

Posted through July 22, 2026

Energy Trust of Oregon is seeking qualifications from respondents with skills in solar project design review and site inspection in order to create a pool of qualified verifiers for Energy Trust’s Solar Program (“Solar Program”). Multiple verifiers may be selected for the pool based on their submissions to this RFQ. Energy Trust encourages the participation of all types of businesses, including minority- owned, woman-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned and emerging small enterprises, in competing for contracts with our programs and operations.

PGE Open Request for CBRE Projects

PGE is interested in exploring CBRE procurement pathways that don’t rely on an RFO and have created a new pathway for potential projects to submit their interest.

PGE’s website portlandgeneral.com/cbre has updated info/navigation to access Small Generator Interconnection options, planning and funding opportunities. The website also features an intake form that will serve as an easy way to start a conversation with us about your CBREs.

New Report: Clean Energy is the Cheapest Way to Meet Rising Energy Demand

Modeling shows meeting forecasted electricity demand growth with fossil fuels will add $29.7 billion annually to customer bills by 2030. But clean energy can reliably meet load growth and save $5 billion per year – keeping the lights on and AI growing for less money.

Join OSSIA and friends for our monthly networking event!

When: Thursday, July 30, 5-7pm

Where: Lucky Labrador Beer Hall, QUIMBY 1945, 1945 NW Quimby St, Portland, OR 97209, USA

Who: Anyone working in Energy interested in meeting new people!

Laura Buska, new program manager at Solar Oregon, will be our featured speaker this month!

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