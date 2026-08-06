OSSIA Weekly Update

Temporary Win – PGE Pauses Their Meter Base Upgrade Requirement

After months of OSSIA putting pressure on the PUC, PGE finally agreed to pause their meter base upgrade requirement until the end of the year.

However, the fight is not over – PGE plans to reinstate the requirement in January. OSSIA will continue to fight back and work for reasonable rules regarding upgrades. PGE’s memo contained information that will help us in our next steps.

Please stay in touch with us – if the pause isn’t working well, please let us know!

Big thanks to all the OSSIA members who worked with us and sent us stories.

Host A Paid Solar Industry Intern

Help Build Oregon’s Clean Energy Workforce

Now Recruiting 5 Portland-Area Solar & Energy Employers

OSSIA and the Northwest Native Chamber (NWNC) are partnering to place graduates of Clackamas Community College’s (CCC) 6-Month Solar Certificate Program into paid, 6-month internships with leading solar companies.

Why Host an Intern?

✔ Wage Subsidy

NWNC will reimburse $16.74 and the solar company is responsible for $13/ hour of the intern’s wages.

✔ Job-Ready Talent

Interns have completed CCC’s comprehensive solar certificate program and are prepared to contribute from day one.

✔ Build Your Future Workforce

Train and evaluate potential long-term employees while supporting the growth of Oregon’s solar industry.

Internship Opportunities May Include

Solar Design

Site Surveying

Project Management

Installation Support

Operations & Other Renewable Energy Roles

Program Details

Internship Length: 6 Months

Location: Portland Metro Area

Host Companies Needed: Only 5

Interested in Hosting an Intern?

Join us in developing the next generation of Oregon’s clean energy workforce.

Please email Erin Zyaitis at erinz@orssia.org

Limited to Five Host Companies—Reserve Your Spot Today!

Federal Inverter Ban

Citing national security concerns, the Trump administration has banned the import and domestic use of “new” power inverters made outside the United States. The move could throw sand in the gears of gigawatts’ worth of planned solar, wind, and battery installations — projects that make up the vast majority of new electricity being built in the country.

PGE Open Request for CBRE Projects

PGE is interested in exploring CBRE procurement pathways that don’t rely on an RFO and have created a new pathway for potential projects to submit their interest.

PGE’s website portlandgeneral.com/cbre has updated info/navigation to access Small Generator Interconnection options, planning and funding opportunities. The website also features an intake form that will serve as an easy way to start a conversation with us about your CBREs.

New ETO Microgrid Incentive

ETO is now accepting applications through 5pm on September 4, 2026, for a limited round of applications for a custom microgrid installation incentive. This incentive supports the development of renewable energy microgrid projects at critical facilities or critical community infrastructure sites in Oregon. The funded projects will enhance energy resilience and safety for communities across our state.

OSSIA Annual Member Meeting

Join fellow OSSIA members for a day of connection, collaboration, and celebration. During our Annual Member Meeting, we’ll reflect on the accomplishments and successes of the past year, recognize the collective impact of our members, and share our vision and strategic priorities for the year ahead.

Enjoy lunch, engage in meaningful discussions, hear important organizational updates, and take advantage of our Happy Hour Networking to connect with industry colleagues and partners.

OSSIA MEMBERS PLEASE CONTACT KRISTI FOR YOUR MEMBER CODE

Reserve your spot today and be part of the conversation that will help shape OSSIA’s future. We look forward to seeing you on November 6 in Springfield, Oregon!

Virtual Power Plant Stakeholders Series Join the Conversation

Rockcress Consulting, ResIntel, and Portland State University invite you to the Oregon Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Summer Series — a collaborative learning opportunity designed to build a shared understanding of Virtual Power Plants and explore what they could mean for Oregon.

Across three interactive workshops, participants will hear from national experts, engage with peers from across the energy ecosystem, and explore the opportunities, challenges, and tradeoffs associated with VPPs. Our goal is to create an accessible, balanced space for learning and dialogue, where participants can ask questions, share perspectives, and develop their own informed viewpoints.

Whether you’re new to the concept or already working in the field, this series will provide practical information, real-world examples, and opportunities to connect with others interested in Oregon’s energy future.

Hybrid events, all 9-11am PT:

August 27 – What could VPP policy look like in Oregon?

September 24 – How do we deploy a VPP locally?

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