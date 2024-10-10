OSU-Cascades’ Early Report Shows Enrollment Holds Steady, Increasing Freshman Diversity

Oregon State University – Cascades’ preliminary enrollment report shows a total of 1,370 students served at the Bend campus this fall.

The number of degree-seeking students increased slightly over last fall, totaling 1,365. The report reflects a 2.2% increase in credit hours, continuing a trend towards more full-time than part-time students at the Bend campus.

New students include 215 first-year students and 133 transfer students.

The report also reflects that of new freshmen, 29.4% identify as students of color, reflecting an 8.9% increase over last fall and the changing demographics of Oregon high schools.

The total enrollment includes 92 students who are taking all their classes online.

The report also shows a 4.9% increase in graduate students with a total of 237 students pursuing a master’s degree or Doctor of Physical Therapy at the Bend campus.

It also reflects how students are increasingly attracted to new undergraduate degree programs created at OSU-Cascades that provide key industries with skilled and professional talent. A new mechanical engineering degree program has drawn 17 students, and 31 students are enrolled in the biochemistry and molecular biology program, now in its second year.

“These initial enrollment numbers reflect the continued growing interest in OSU-Cascades from a diverse group of students and families in Central Oregon and around the state, as well as from individuals seeking degrees in fields where they can make a positive difference in society,” said Sherm Bloomer, chancellor and dean of OSU-Cascades.

The report also shows that OSU-Cascades is primarily serving Oregon students, with 77.8% of students coming from Oregon and of those, 53.3% are from Central Oregon.

Among first-year students, the average high school GPA is 3.6.

Of the 473 transfer students at OSU-Cascades, 46.9% transferred from Central Oregon Community College, a reflection of a long-standing partnership between the two institutions. Of the students who are continuing their education at OSU-Cascades after attending another college or university, 94 were already living in Central Oregon.

About one quarter of OSU-Cascades students are the first in their family to attend college.

The youngest student is 16, and the oldest is 72.

OSU-Cascades’ official enrollment will be captured the fourth week of fall term.

Oregon State University’s enrollment announcement is posted at beav.es/pF6.

